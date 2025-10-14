ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Smog Crisis: Experts Point To Vehicles, Dust, Firecrackers

BY Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: With the festive season approaching and winter months ahead, cities across the country are experiencing a decline in air quality, resulting in a potential public health emergency.

The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has declared worsening conditions in Delhi while cities like Pune and Bopal in Ahmedabad show similar signs of the onset of smog season.

Delhi’s Clean-Air Streak Comes to an End

After an extended period of enjoying clean air in the National Capital Region, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has started to decrease, with EWS forecasts indicating a decline from “moderate” to “poor” conditions as far as the forecast can extend into the midweek. On Tuesday morning, Delhi registered an AQI reading of 201, thus marking the first day of “poor” air quality since June 11, when the AQI reading peaked at 245.

As Per EWS forecasts released on Monday, “Delhi’s air quality is very likely to be in the ‘poor’ category from October 14 until October 16. For the following six days, air quality is likely to be between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’.” On Monday, at 9 a.m., Delhi registered a reading of 169, deemed as “moderate” level AQI. This reading increased to 189 by 4 p.m. on Monday, a rise of 22 points from Sunday’s reading of 167.

For months, the capital had maintained satisfactory air quality with 77 days recorded as “satisfactory” and 47 days as “moderate.” But with the withdrawal of the monsoon, falling temperatures, early stubble burning and festive emissions, experts say the familiar winter haze is returning.

CPCB Classifies Air Quality As:

Good: 0–50

Satisfactory: 51–100

Moderate: 101–200

Poor: 201–300

Very Poor: 301–400

Severe: 401–500

Notably stubble burning, frequently cited as the cause of winter pollution spikes in Delhi, does not appear to be a significant factor; even the Decision Support System (DSS) which estimates the contribution of the various sources of pollution to PM2.5 noted only 0.62 percent of stubble burning contributing on Monday, up from 0.24% on Sunday. Transport emissions are still the greatest contributor to PM2.5 at nearly 20 percent.

As part of the effort to enhance the capital's green cover, and reduce pollution, the Delhi government announced the demarcation of 41 kilometres of the Southern Ridge as a "Reserved Forest", which should promote tree cover in the region, and help ameliorate air quality.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on X, “The Delhi Government has taken a significant step forward in protecting the capital city from pollution and building environmental equilibrium."

Ahmedabad’s Bopal Records Poor Air Quality

The seasonal decline is not limited to Delhi. In Bopal, which is located in Ahmedabad’s South West Zone, the AQI levels rose to 253 on Monday, rendering it “poor” on the AQI scale; this is mostly due to high levels of PM2.5. Other areas across the city also reported more elevated readings.

Gyaspur and Raikhad: AQI 193 each, with PM10 and NO₂ as main pollutants

Rakhial, Chandkheda, Jodhpur, Airport area: Moderate air quality (117–147)

Environmental experts attribute this spike to cooler temperatures, stagnant winds, and local emissions. “Bopal is primarily residential, not industrial, which makes its poor air quality even more worrying,” said Mahesh Pandya, environmental engineer and director of Paryavaran Mitra.