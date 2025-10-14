India’s Smog Crisis: Experts Point To Vehicles, Dust, Firecrackers
Experts say smog is driven by vehicle emissions, construction dust, waste burning and firecrackers.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST
BY Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: With the festive season approaching and winter months ahead, cities across the country are experiencing a decline in air quality, resulting in a potential public health emergency.
The Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) has declared worsening conditions in Delhi while cities like Pune and Bopal in Ahmedabad show similar signs of the onset of smog season.
Delhi’s Clean-Air Streak Comes to an End
After an extended period of enjoying clean air in the National Capital Region, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has started to decrease, with EWS forecasts indicating a decline from “moderate” to “poor” conditions as far as the forecast can extend into the midweek. On Tuesday morning, Delhi registered an AQI reading of 201, thus marking the first day of “poor” air quality since June 11, when the AQI reading peaked at 245.
As Per EWS forecasts released on Monday, “Delhi’s air quality is very likely to be in the ‘poor’ category from October 14 until October 16. For the following six days, air quality is likely to be between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’.” On Monday, at 9 a.m., Delhi registered a reading of 169, deemed as “moderate” level AQI. This reading increased to 189 by 4 p.m. on Monday, a rise of 22 points from Sunday’s reading of 167.
For months, the capital had maintained satisfactory air quality with 77 days recorded as “satisfactory” and 47 days as “moderate.” But with the withdrawal of the monsoon, falling temperatures, early stubble burning and festive emissions, experts say the familiar winter haze is returning.
CPCB Classifies Air Quality As:
- Good: 0–50
- Satisfactory: 51–100
- Moderate: 101–200
- Poor: 201–300
- Very Poor: 301–400
- Severe: 401–500
Notably stubble burning, frequently cited as the cause of winter pollution spikes in Delhi, does not appear to be a significant factor; even the Decision Support System (DSS) which estimates the contribution of the various sources of pollution to PM2.5 noted only 0.62 percent of stubble burning contributing on Monday, up from 0.24% on Sunday. Transport emissions are still the greatest contributor to PM2.5 at nearly 20 percent.
दिल्ली को प्रदूषण से बचाने और पर्यावरणीय संतुलन को सशक्त करने के उद्देश्य से दिल्ली सरकार ने एक महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिया है।— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) October 13, 2025
दक्षिणी रिज के 41 वर्ग किलोमीटर क्षेत्र को ‘आरक्षित वन’ घोषित किया गया है जिससे दिल्ली के हरियाली क्षेत्र में बड़ा विस्तार होगा और वायु गुणवत्ता में सुधार… pic.twitter.com/F810en4bhZ
As part of the effort to enhance the capital's green cover, and reduce pollution, the Delhi government announced the demarcation of 41 kilometres of the Southern Ridge as a "Reserved Forest", which should promote tree cover in the region, and help ameliorate air quality.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on X, “The Delhi Government has taken a significant step forward in protecting the capital city from pollution and building environmental equilibrium."
Ahmedabad’s Bopal Records Poor Air Quality
The seasonal decline is not limited to Delhi. In Bopal, which is located in Ahmedabad’s South West Zone, the AQI levels rose to 253 on Monday, rendering it “poor” on the AQI scale; this is mostly due to high levels of PM2.5. Other areas across the city also reported more elevated readings.
- Gyaspur and Raikhad: AQI 193 each, with PM10 and NO₂ as main pollutants
- Rakhial, Chandkheda, Jodhpur, Airport area: Moderate air quality (117–147)
Environmental experts attribute this spike to cooler temperatures, stagnant winds, and local emissions. “Bopal is primarily residential, not industrial, which makes its poor air quality even more worrying,” said Mahesh Pandya, environmental engineer and director of Paryavaran Mitra.
“High PM10 and PM2.5 levels are primarily caused by road dust and construction activity, not factories. Poorly maintained roads generate fine particulate matter when vehicles pass, and Ahmedabad’s public transport network hasn’t kept pace with urban expansion, pushing residents toward private vehicles. This constant traffic churns up settled dust and worsens air quality,” Pandya explained.
Pandya further noted that most construction sites neglect basic dust control measures like water sprinkling or debris covers, while tree felling for new projects reduces natural filtration. “As winter sets in, cooler air and calm winds trap pollutants closer to the surface. Firecrackers and festive activity in the coming weeks could make it worse,” he warned.
Doctors in Ahmedabad have already observed a surge in respiratory ailments. Dr Shachi Dave, a pulmonologist, reported an increase in post-viral bronchitis, prolonged coughs, throat irritation, fever, and congestion over the past three weeks. Patients with asthma and COPD are also experiencing flare-ups.
Dr Nikita Rajguru, another pulmonologist, described the situation as a ‘double season’. “A mix of viral infections and allergic reactions due to festive cleaning is worsening respiratory issues. We advise those with asthma or bronchitis to avoid outdoor activities during early mornings and late evenings when pollution peaks, and to wear masks. Flu shots are also recommended for frequent infection sufferers,” Dr Rajguru said.
While Ahmedabad’s overall air quality typically worsens in November and December, experts warn that localised hotspots like Bopal and Raikhad are already showing sustained pollution build-up.
Pune’s Air Quality Deteriorates Amid Festive Traffic
Pune has also begun experiencing a decline in air quality following several days of rain and the onset of festive activity. As thousands of residents hit the roads for Diwali shopping, fine dust and exhaust fumes have created hazy and heavy air across the city.
Areas such as Shivajinagar, Lohegaon, Swargate, Bajirao Road, and Mandai have reported increased breathing discomfort among residents. The bright sun during the day exacerbates the situation by trapping PM10 and PM2.5 particles, which are tiny pollutants that can penetrate the lungs and increase respiratory risks.
Daytime temperatures in Pune recently rose to 32–33°C, with Lohegaon hitting 32–33°C and Shivajinagar around 32°C. Environmental experts caution that continued vehicular movement combined with dry, calm conditions could further deteriorate air quality in the coming days, particularly during the festive season.
Approximate AQI Status on October 14, 2025: Major Cities in India
|City
|Reported AQI / Key Reading
|Air Quality Category*
|Delhi
|~ 201 (morning)
|Poor
|Ahmedabad (Bopal)
|253
|Poor
|Mumbai
|~ 143 (morning)
|Moderate
|Kolkata
|~ 149
|Moderate / Borderline
|Pune
|Data not clearly found (expected to slip)
|—
|Bangalore
|~ 84
|Moderate
|Chennai
|~ 78
|Moderate
|Hyderabad
|~ 95
|Moderate
What Experts Say
Manu Singh, an environmentalist told ETV Bharat, “Delhi is once again on the brink of its dreaded winter smog cycle and this moment demands both urgency and honesty. Every year, we blame stubble burning, yet current data shows it contributes less than 1 percent to Delhi’s pollution. The real culprits are transport emissions, construction dust, and most of all, firecrackers. Odd-even schemes or electric vehicle drives help marginally, but without strict enforcement and genuine public restraint, these are merely cosmetic fixes".
Singh further said what’s deeply concerning is that the Delhi government, after repeatedly failing to enforce a cracker ban, has now gone to the Supreme Court seeking approval for so-called ‘green crackers’, which still pollute and emit only about 30 percent less toxic material than regular ones. "We already saw widespread use of crackers during Dussehra, while authorities turned a blind eye. To my fellow citizens of North India, I say, it’s time to rise above the smoke. Let’s value our children’s lungs over a few hours of noise and choose health over ritual fire,” Singh added.
Rajesh Paul, Environmental and Geospatial Analyst said, “The fact that Delhi’s air quality has slipped into the ‘very poor’ category even before Diwali is a warning sign. Stubble burning currently contributes less than 1 percent of the city’s PM2.5 levels, so it’s clear that local pollution sources, vehicle emissions, construction dust, waste burning, and firecrackers, are driving this crisis.
Authorities must urgently implement the Graded Response Action Plan more stringently, especially curbing construction, road dust, and industrial emissions. Citizens also share responsibility, using public transport, cutting down on private car use, and avoiding crackers during festivals. Transport alone contributes nearly 20 percent to Delhi’s pollution, and temporary fixes like odd-even schemes have only limited effect. What we need is faster EV adoption, stronger regulation of diesel trucks and older vehicles, and a shift in mindset, from blame to accountability. Delhi’s pollution is homegrown, and preventing a public health emergency will require both decisive action and behavioural change before Diwali.”
Prof S N Mishra, Climate Change Consultant, TERI SAS, said, “Delhi’s Air Quality Index is shaped by a complex mix of local and regional pollutants, mainly vehicular emissions, construction dust, and, to a smaller degree, stubble burning from northwestern states during October and November. In the post-monsoon and winter months, temperature inversion and weak wind patterns trap pollutants close to the ground, worsening air quality."
Mishra said that in the coming days, calm weather and low wind speeds are likely to push AQI levels higher before Diwali, though stronger winds afterward could offer some relief. In the long term, promoting electric mobility provides a sustainable, zero-emission pathway, while short-term measures like the odd-even scheme have shown limited success. The solution lies in consistent, long-term planning, not seasonal panic, Mishra added.
Health Implications, Public Advisory
Across cities, respiratory and cardiovascular risks are rising as air quality worsens. Health experts urge residents to take precautions:
- Limit outdoor activities during early mornings and evenings when pollution peaks.
- Wear N95 or equivalent masks if stepping outside is unavoidable.
- Monitor vulnerable populations, such as children, elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.
- Consider air purifiers indoors, particularly for bedrooms and nurseries.
Doctors also emphasise the importance of reducing exposure to dust and vehicular emissions. In areas with construction activity, residents are advised to avoid streets with heavy vehicle movement and ensure proper ventilation at home.
Also Read
Dust Storm Engulfs Delhi, Air Quality Crosses Dangerous Mark