ETV Bharat / bharat

India Slams Pakistan At UNSC, Says States Sponsoring Terrorism Must Be Held Accountable

New Delhi: India on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing it of sponsoring cross-border terrorism, targeting civilians and violating international humanitarian law.

Speaking at the annual UNSC Open Debate in New York on "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict", India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, said India remains "deeply concerned about the persistent threat posed by cross-border terrorism."

"India has been a victim of such form of terrorism for decades. States that sponsor, shelter or support terrorism must be held accountable," he said.

Parvathaneni asserted that terrorism in all its forms has been one of the gravest threats to civilians worldwide and said no cause or grievance can justify deliberate attacks against civilians.

India also reiterated its commitment to the UN Charter and said protecting civilians during armed conflict remains central to maintaining international peace and security.

Referring to the UN Secretary-General's report, the Indian envoy noted that more than 37,000 civilian deaths were recorded across 20 armed conflicts in 2025, even though it marked the first decline after three consecutive years of rising casualties.

"Continued civilian casualties, displacement, destruction of critical infrastructure and attacks on hospitals, schools, medical personnel and humanitarian workers remain deeply concerning," he said.

Calling for zero tolerance to the loss of civilian lives, Parvathaneni said parties involved in armed conflicts must ensure safe and unhindered humanitarian access while respecting international humanitarian law.

He also raised concerns over the increasing use of missiles, bombs, drones and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, in populated urban areas.

"The growing trend of use of drones to deploy explosive weapons in urban areas is especially concerning," he said, adding that safeguards must be put in place to prevent misuse and unintended harm to civilians.

Slamming Pakistan, Parvathaneni said, "It is ironic that Pakistan, with its long-tainted record of genocidal acts, has chosen to refer to issues that are strictly internal to India."