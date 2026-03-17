India Slams Pakistan At UN Event, Accuses It Of 'Fabricating Imaginative Tales Of Islamophobia'
India has urged the UN to channel its time and limited resources towards building inclusive societies grounded in equality, dignity, and the rule of law.
Published : March 17, 2026 at 9:07 AM IST
New Delhi: India has warned against the growing trend of "weaponising religious identity" for political purposes, saying the United Nations must address discrimination against followers of all religions rather than focusing on a single faith.
Speaking at a UN event, jointly organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations in New York on Monday, marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, indirectly criticised India's western neighbour over minority rights and regional security issues, and said violence and hatred in the name of religion must be condemned regardless of which faith is targeted.
Extending greetings for the holy month of Ramadan, Harish said India fully supports efforts to combat religious discrimination. He noted that India is home to followers of nearly every major religion in the world and is also the birthplace of four major faiths including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism.
Because of this long civilisational tradition, he said, India understands the importance of a world free from religious discrimination.
Harish also referred to the Indian philosophy of "Sarva Dharma Sambhava", which means equal respect for all religions, saying it has shaped the secular character of India's Constitution.
#IndiaAtUN— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) March 16, 2026
PR @AmbHarishP delivered 🇮🇳’s statement at the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in the @UN General Assembly today.
Link to the statement: https://t.co/cPdlbHsHQu @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/LZKVON0p7O
Religion Should Not Be Politicised
The Indian envoy cautioned that politicising religion does not resolve grievances and instead risks creating selective and polarising narratives that deepen divisions. "The United Nations was founded as an institution that transcends religion, culture and politics, and its credibility rests on universality and impartiality," Harish said, while urging caution against frameworks that focus only on one religion while ignoring broader discrimination based on faith.
In this context, he referred to the 1981 Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief, calling it a balanced instrument that protects the rights of followers of all religions without privileging any particular faith.
He added that the UN's biggest contribution to humanity lies in maintaining international peace and security, resolving conflicts, promoting development and protecting human rights without regard to religion.
India Slams Western Neighbour 'Pakistan'
Harish also criticised India's western neighbour, accusing it of spreading "imaginative tales of Islamophobia". Without naming the country directly, he questioned what should be said about the alleged repression of the Ahmadiyya community, the reported deportation of Afghan refugees, and airstrikes carried out during the holy month of Ramadan.
He said such actions raise serious questions about claims of religious solidarity.
On Muslims In India
The envoy further mentioned that India is home to more than 200 million Muslims, one of the largest Muslim populations in the world. Stating facts, he accused the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation of repeatedly making "false and baseless allegations" against India at the instigation of Pakistan. "The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, which our western neighbour has systematically attempted to weaponize against India, has, repeatedly made false and baseless allegations against my country," he said.
Harish also said Muslims in India, including those living in Jammu and Kashmir, freely elect their representatives. He argued that the only "phobia" visible in the debate is hostility towards India's multicultural society and the peaceful coexistence of different communities. "Such narratives run counter to India’s fundamental ethos and reflect instead the sectarianism and terrorist mentality that this country has perpetuated since its inception. That is the real issue at hand," he remarked.
Reaffirming India's commitment to a world free from religious hatred and violence in all forms, the Indian envoy urged the UN to channel its time and limited resources towards building inclusive societies grounded in equality, dignity, and the rule of law - for every individual of every faith.
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