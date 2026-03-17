ETV Bharat / bharat

India Slams Pakistan At UN Event, Accuses It Of 'Fabricating Imaginative Tales Of Islamophobia'

New Delhi: India has warned against the growing trend of "weaponising religious identity" for political purposes, saying the United Nations must address discrimination against followers of all religions rather than focusing on a single faith.

Speaking at a UN event, jointly organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations in New York on Monday, marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, indirectly criticised India's western neighbour over minority rights and regional security issues, and said violence and hatred in the name of religion must be condemned regardless of which faith is targeted.

Extending greetings for the holy month of Ramadan, Harish said India fully supports efforts to combat religious discrimination. He noted that India is home to followers of nearly every major religion in the world and is also the birthplace of four major faiths including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism.

Because of this long civilisational tradition, he said, India understands the importance of a world free from religious discrimination.

Harish also referred to the Indian philosophy of "Sarva Dharma Sambhava", which means equal respect for all religions, saying it has shaped the secular character of India's Constitution.

Religion Should Not Be Politicised

The Indian envoy cautioned that politicising religion does not resolve grievances and instead risks creating selective and polarising narratives that deepen divisions. "The United Nations was founded as an institution that transcends religion, culture and politics, and its credibility rests on universality and impartiality," Harish said, while urging caution against frameworks that focus only on one religion while ignoring broader discrimination based on faith.

In this context, he referred to the 1981 Declaration on the Elimination of All Forms of Intolerance and of Discrimination Based on Religion or Belief, calling it a balanced instrument that protects the rights of followers of all religions without privileging any particular faith.