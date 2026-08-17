ETV Bharat / bharat

India Signs Over Rs 1,900 Crore Deal With General Atomics For Leasing Two MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drones For Navy

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence signed a contract on Monday with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the leasing of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for the Indian Navy for a period of 30 months.

The contract is valued at approximately Rs 1,943 crore. It was signed in the presence of Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, A. Anbarasu, in New Delhi.

The MQ-9B Sea Guardian HALE RPAS, equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads, will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The systems, it added, will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region.