India Signs Over Rs 1,900 Crore Deal With General Atomics For Leasing Two MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drones For Navy
The Defence Ministry said the drones will significantly enhance Indian Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence signed a contract on Monday with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the leasing of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) for the Indian Navy for a period of 30 months.
The contract is valued at approximately Rs 1,943 crore. It was signed in the presence of Additional Secretary & Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, A. Anbarasu, in New Delhi.
The MQ-9B Sea Guardian HALE RPAS, equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated payloads, will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Ministry of Defence on Agust 17, 2026 has signed a contract with @GenAtomics_ASI for leasing two MQ-9B Sea Guardian HALE RPAS for the @indiannavy for 30 months, at a cost of approximately Rs 1,943 crore.— Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) August 17, 2026
Equipped with advanced sensors and sophisticated payloads, the MQ-9B Sea… pic.twitter.com/j4bRNgQbQc
The systems, it added, will provide persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage over vast areas of the maritime domain, strengthening India’s ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region.
About MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drones
MQ-9B SeaGuardian is the maritime-focused sibling of the revolutionary SkyGuardian remotely piloted aircraft system (RPAS) that has been missionized using “bolt-on/bolt-off” maritime sensors, according to General Atomics Aeronautical.
SeaGuardian, according to the company, is designed to fly over the horizon via satellite for over 30 hours (depending on configuration) in all types of weather and safely integrate into civil airspace, enabling joint forces and civil authorities to deliver real-time situational awareness anywhere in the maritime domain—day or night.
"This highly versatile maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft can seamlessly integrate a centerline wide-area maritime radar, an automatic identification system (AIS), electronic support measures, and a self-contained anti-submarine warfare (ASW) mission kit," General Atomics Aeronautical write in the introduction to the drone on its website.
SeaGuardian not only integrates the most advanced maritime intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, but it is also the first RPAS in its class to enable real-time search and patrol above and below the ocean’s surface, it says.
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