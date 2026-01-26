ETV Bharat / bharat

From Op Sindoor To Indigenous Missiles: India Showcases Military Might At 77th Republic Day

The NCC Cadets march during the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Monday, January 26, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India ushered in its 77th Republic Day on Monday with a grand display of its cultural heritage, economic growth and military might that included warplanes, indigenously-built missiles, newly-raised units and lethal weapons used during Operation Sindoor.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen graced the celebrations as chief guests, marking a significant diplomatic moment alongside the military display. The annual military parade reflected India's strategic autonomy and diverse sourcing of its defence hardware with Russian-origin platforms showcased alongside US-manufactured ones.

Although the overarching theme of the event was 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', the Indian military's Operation Sindoor too found prominence at the parade on the Kartavya Path, the centrepiece boulevard of the national capital. The parade commenced with the President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she, Costa and von der Leyen, flanked by the Indian president's bodyguards, arrived at the Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators.

"The Republic Day parade showcased India's formidable security apparatus, reflecting the nation's preparedness, technological capability and unwavering commitment to safeguarding its citizens," Modi said on social media after the ceremony.

The major weapon systems displayed at the parade included BrahMos supersonic missiles and Akash weapon systems, 'Suryastra' universal rocket launcher system, Main Battle Tank Arjun, Dhanush artillery guns and Divyastra battery.

Before the commencement of the parade, President Murmu conferred India's highest peacetime gallantry award, Ashoka Chakra, to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who created history by becoming the first Indian to set foot on the International Space Station (ISS) in June last year.

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity)' that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity. The parade was led by Parade Commander Lt General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, a second-generation officer.

A tri-services tableau showcasing replicas of major weapon systems deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor in early May was a major attraction.

A glass-cased integrated operational centre, depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor with the use of weapons systems such as BrahMos and S-400 missiles, rolled down the Kartavya Path. While the BrahMos missile had struck deadly blows to the enemy, the Akash missile systems and S-400 had provided a protective shield during the May 7-10 conflict with Pakistan.

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased 'Battle Array Format' of the Indian Army, including its aerial component. The recce element consisted of the 61 Cavalry in active combat uniform. It was followed by a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle. Providing aerial support was the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping.

The combat elements were followed by T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand Light Combat Helicopter. Other mechanised columns included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

A detachment of Special Forces followed, comprising Ajayketu all-terrain vehicle, Randhwaj rugged terrain tactical transport system and Dhawansak light strike vehicles. Following them were Robotic dogs, unmanned ground vehicles and four autonomous unmanned ground vehicles.