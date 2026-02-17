ETV Bharat / bharat

'India Should Be Among The Top Three AI Superpowers Globally': PM Modi Sets 2047 Vision

New Delhi: As the India AI Impact Summit 2026 commenced in the national capital marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on artificial intelligence is being organised in the Global South, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a special interview to ANI's text service underlined the guiding spirit of the summit under the umbrella "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye" ("Welfare for all, happiness for all").

The Summit brings together the Heads of State and Government, ministers, global technology leaders, and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development. Prime Minister Modi in his interview highlights India's vision for this new era, highlighting that AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric.

The transcript of the interview is as follows:

ANI: India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 for the first time anywhere in the Global South. The Motto of the Summit is "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye" (Welfare for all, happiness of all). What's the vision of this Summit, and why this motto?

PM Narendra Modi: Today, AI stands at a civilisational inflection point. It can expand human capability in unprecedented ways, but it can also test existing social foundations if left unguided. That is why we have deliberately framed this Summit around Impact that ensures meaningful and equitable outcomes, not just innovation.

The guiding spirit, "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhaye", reflects India's civilisational philosophy. The end goal of technology should be 'Welfare for All, Happiness of All'. Technology exists to serve humanity, not replace it. The Summit is structured around People, Planet and Progress. AI systems draw upon knowledge and data generated across societies worldwide. Therefore, we want AI's benefits to be diffused to everyone and not just hoarded by early adopters.

As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, India is creating a platform that amplifies under-represented voices and development priorities.

AI governance, inclusive datasets, climate applications, agricultural productivity, public health, and multilingual access are not peripheral issues for us. They are central. Our vision is clear: AI must accelerate global development while remaining deeply human-centric.

ANI: You have always spoken about using technology for empowerment and development. How do you see AI's role in Viksit Bharat 2047?

PM Narendra Modi: AI represents a transformative opportunity in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. Leveraging AI mindfully, with a strategic lens, helps address deep developmental challenges while creating entirely new economic opportunities, enabling inclusive growth, bridging the urban-rural divide and expanding access to opportunity.

In healthcare, AI is already delivering impact. We are seeing AI-based solutions addressing early detection of tuberculosis, diabetic retinopathy, epilepsy and many other ailments at primary and district health centres. In education, AI-powered personalised learning platforms in Indian languages are helping students in rural and government schools receive customised academic support.

In a very unique initiative, Amul is leveraging AI to reach 36 lakh women dairy farmers across thousands of villages, providing real-time guidance in Gujarati on cattle health and productivity, empowering grassroots women producers. In agriculture, the Bharat Vistaar initiative aims to integrate AI into crop advisory, soil analytics and weather intelligence, helping farmers make better, localised decisions.

Even in heritage preservation, AI is enabling the digitisation and interpretation of ancient manuscripts, unlocking India's civilisational knowledge systems.

At a time when the world is worried about AI deepening divides, India is using it to dissolve divides. We are making it an efficient tool for delivering healthcare, education and economic opportunity to every village, every district, and every citizen.

ANI: In your speech at AI Action Summit 2025 in Paris, you emphasised the bias and limitations of AI. From now and then, has the scenario changed? How do you see India addressing this issue?

PM Narendra Modi: The concerns regarding bias and limitations in AI remain deeply relevant. As AI adoption accelerates, the risks also scale. AI systems can inadvertently perpetuate biases related to gender, language and socio-economic background. The AI Impact Summit 2026 is bringing together various stakeholders and creating global awareness on matters such as biases and limitations of AI. This is an issue that needs global cooperation.

For India specifically, we face unique challenges and opportunities. Our diversity - linguistic, cultural, regional - means that AI bias can manifest in ways that might not be obvious in Western contexts. An AI system trained primarily on English data or urban contexts may perform poorly for rural users or speakers of regional languages.

The positive development is that India is beginning to address this more systematically. We're seeing increased focus on creating diverse datasets that represent India's plurality, greater emphasis on AI development in regional languages, and growing research on fairness and bias in Indian academic institutions and tech companies.

ANI: India's success in building low-cost Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) like Aadhar and UPI is phenomenal. The convergence of DPI and AI could significantly improve public service delivery. What is India's learning on this, which could help Global South?

PM Narendra Modi: India's Digital Public Infrastructure journey offers crucial and practical lessons for the Global South. The convergence of DPI and AI is the next frontier of inclusive development. Our success with Aadhaar, UPI and other digital public goods was not accidental. It stemmed from a few replicable principles. First, we built digital infrastructure as a public good, not a proprietary platform. This open and interoperable architecture allowed innovation to flourish on top of a common base layer.

Second, we designed for scale and inclusion from day one. Our systems work for 1.4 billion people, irrespective of their socio-economic status, literacy level, region or language. When AI is layered onto this foundation, governance can become far more responsive and efficient. AI can improve welfare targeting, strengthen fraud detection, enable predictive maintenance of infrastructure, support urban planning, and enhance transparency in public systems.

At the same time, we understand the importance of robust digital infrastructure, strong data privacy protections, thoughtful regulatory frameworks and AI literacy across society.

With its experience of building a human-centric Digital Public Infrastructure, India is best placed to ensure that AI's benefits reach the last mile, to farmers in villages, students in small towns, MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, informal workers and youth across rural and urban India, and not remain confined to a narrow urban elite. Technology must serve every citizen, regardless of geography, gender or income.

The goal is not AI adoption for its own sake. It is AI that genuinely empowers citizens and accelerates India's journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, and offers a scalable model for the Global South.

ANI: India is a powerhouse of engineering talent. We contribute a large tech workforce to the world. How could we further deepen this in the AI era?

PM Narendra Modi: India has the talent and entrepreneurial energy to become an AI powerhouse, not just as a consumer, but a creator. Our startups, research institutions and tech ecosystem can build AI solutions that enhance manufacturing, improve governance and generate new jobs.