ETV Bharat / bharat

India Sets Up Special Control Room, Releases Country-Wise Helpline Numbers Amid Middle East Crisis

Indian expatriates returning from Abu Dhabi arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Monday, March 2, 2026. ( PTI )

In addition, the MEA provided emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region.

According to the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, "the Control Room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and can be reached at the following numbers: 1800118797 (Toll Free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, and +91 11 2301 7905."

New Delhi: India on Wednesday announced the establishment of a Special Control Room (SCR) in the wake of the escalating security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, providing multiple helpline numbers for Indian nationals.

The MEA said the step has been taken in light of the current security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, as tensions continue to escalate across the region.

Indian nationals have been advised to remain in touch with the respective embassies and monitor official updates for further advisories.

Several special flights run by the Indian airlines have brought back hundreds of Indians stranded in the Gulf. On Tuesday evening, the Civil Aviation Ministry said to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, 24 flights were being operated by Indian carriers on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the carriers are planning 58 flights, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. In view of the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia, a total of 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled to date, the Ministry said.

It asked the passengers to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.

Also Read: