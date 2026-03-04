India Sets Up Special Control Room, Releases Country-Wise Helpline Numbers Amid Middle East Crisis
The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday provided emergency contact numbers for Indian embassies across the region.
New Delhi: India on Wednesday announced the establishment of a Special Control Room (SCR) in the wake of the escalating security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, providing multiple helpline numbers for Indian nationals.
According to the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, "the Control Room will operate from 9 am to 9 pm and can be reached at the following numbers: 1800118797 (Toll Free), +91 11 2301 2113, +91 11 2301 4104, and +91 11 2301 7905."
- For Bahrain: +973 39418071
- For Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 912810910 / +98 932179359
- For Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
- For Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
- For Jordan: +962 770 422 276
- For Kuwait: +965 65501946
- For Lebanon: +961 76860128
- For Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234
- For Qatar: +974 55647502
- For Ramallah, and Palestine: +970 592916418
- For Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234
- For Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
- For United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342
The MEA said the step has been taken in light of the current security situation in West Asia and the Gulf, as tensions continue to escalate across the region.
Several special flights run by the Indian airlines have brought back hundreds of Indians stranded in the Gulf. On Tuesday evening, the Civil Aviation Ministry said to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, 24 flights were being operated by Indian carriers on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the carriers are planning 58 flights, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. In view of the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia, a total of 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled to date, the Ministry said.
It asked the passengers to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates.
