India Sets Three Guinness World Record Titles Under Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has received three Guinness World Records titles under the nationwide “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” campaign, recognizing India’s commitment to preventive and women-centric healthcare.

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan campaign, which was done between September 17 and October 2, focuses on improving the health and nutrition of women, adolescent girls, and children, with the objective of strengthening early detection, ensuring access to essential health services, and empowering families to adopt healthier lifestyles for a stronger and healthier India.

More than 20 Ministries actively participated in the campaign, which involved Central government institutes, medical colleges and private organizations. The campaign also had participation from Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and officials of all the concerned line ministries, making it a “Whole-of-the-Government” campaign.

Following the "Whole-of-Society" approach, the campaign witnessed community participation, with more than 5 lakh Panchayati Raj representatives, more than 1.14 Crore school and college students, 94 lakh SHG members, and 5 lakh other community platform members marking one of the largest community engagement efforts.

Key outcomes of the campaign include over 1.78 crore hypertension screenings, 1.73 crore diabetes screenings, 69.5 lakh oral cancer screenings, 62.6 lakh Antenatal Care check-ups, 1.43 crore vaccine doses and 1.51 crore anaemia tests. More than 85.9 lakh women were screened for tuberculosis, 10.2 lakh for sickle cell disease, and 2.14 crore individuals participated in counselling and wellness sessions.