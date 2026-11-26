ETV Bharat / bharat

India Sets New Agricultural Production Record with 378.54 Million Tonnes of Foodgrains in 2025-26: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday released the Final Estimates of Production of Major Agricultural Crops for 2025-26 and the First Advance Estimates for the Kharif season of 2026-27, highlighting the significant achievements of India's agricultural sector.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chouhan said that the hard work of farmers, supported by the policies and initiatives of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has enabled India to achieve new milestones in agricultural production.

India now ranks first globally in the production of rice, pulses, jute, millets and spices. The country recorded an all-time high foodgrain production of 378.538 million tonnes in 2025-26. Despite significant weather-related challenges, including El Niño and delays in the monsoon, Kharif foodgrain production in 2026-27 is estimated at 167.143 million tonnes, which is 9.767 million tonnes above the average production of the previous five years.

India's Growing Global Standing in Agriculture and Exports

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that India is not only meeting its domestic food requirements but is also making a significant contribution to global food security. In global agricultural rankings, India holds the first position in the production of rice, pulses, jute, millets and spices.

The country ranks second after China in wheat, cotton, groundnut, fruits and vegetables, and second after Brazil in sugarcane production.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the country's growing agricultural surplus and export performance. He said India has adequate stocks of rice and wheat, while Indian rice is gaining recognition in international markets. Rice exports have registered a growth of 5 per cent, with Indian Basmati rice finding markets across the world, including the United States, Canada and the Middle East.

Focus on Self-Reliance in Pulses and Oilseeds

Chouhan said that after achieving a surplus position in rice and wheat, the government's focus is now on crop diversification and making the country self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds. Demand for pulses and edible oils is steadily increasing in the country.

To meet this growing requirement and reduce dependence on imports, the government is making concerted efforts to increase domestic production through the National Mission on Pulses and the National Mission on Edible Oils. The positive impact of these initiatives is also reflected in the latest production estimates.

Final Estimates for 2025-26: Record Foodgrain, Pulses and Oilseeds Production

According to the Final Estimates for 2025-26 released by the Union Minister, India's total foodgrain production has reached a record 378.538 million tonnes, an increase of 20.806 million tonnes over the 357.732 million tonnes recorded in 2024-25.

Rice and Wheat

Rice production has increased by 4.970 million tonnes from 150.184 million tonnes in 2024-25 to a record 155.154 million tonnes. Wheat production has also reached a historic high of 122.064 million tonnes, registering an increase of 4.119 million tonnes over the previous year's production of 117.945 million tonnes.

Maize, Millets and Pulses

Maize production has risen significantly from 43.409 million tonnes in 2024-25 to 55.025 million tonnes. Total production of nutri/coarse cereals stood at 74.080 million tonnes, including 17.209 million tonnes of Shree Anna (millets).

Total pulses production increased by 1.557 million tonnes from 25.683 million tonnes in 2024-25 to 27.240 million tonnes. Moong recorded a new high of 4.396 million tonnes, while gram production stood at 12.513 million tonnes and tur (arhar) at 3.599 million tonnes.

Oilseeds and Commercial Crops