India Sets New Agricultural Production Record with 378.54 Million Tonnes of Foodgrains in 2025-26: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Despite El Niño and adverse monsoon conditions, Kharif foodgrain production in 2026-27 is estimated at 167.14 million tonnes, 9.77 million tonnes above the five-year average
Published : November 26, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday released the Final Estimates of Production of Major Agricultural Crops for 2025-26 and the First Advance Estimates for the Kharif season of 2026-27, highlighting the significant achievements of India's agricultural sector.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chouhan said that the hard work of farmers, supported by the policies and initiatives of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has enabled India to achieve new milestones in agricultural production.
India now ranks first globally in the production of rice, pulses, jute, millets and spices. The country recorded an all-time high foodgrain production of 378.538 million tonnes in 2025-26. Despite significant weather-related challenges, including El Niño and delays in the monsoon, Kharif foodgrain production in 2026-27 is estimated at 167.143 million tonnes, which is 9.767 million tonnes above the average production of the previous five years.
वर्ष 2025-26 में भारत का कुल खाद्यान्न उत्पादन 3785.38 लाख टन के ऐतिहासिक स्तर पर पहुँचा है, जो पिछले वर्ष से 208 लाख टन अधिक है। चावल उत्पादन में लगातार दूसरे वर्ष भारत दुनिया में नंबर एक पर है। गेहूँ, मक्का और श्री अन्न के उत्पादन में भी नए रिकॉर्ड बने हैं। https://t.co/OxbBUoKhzx— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 26, 2026
India's Growing Global Standing in Agriculture and Exports
Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that India is not only meeting its domestic food requirements but is also making a significant contribution to global food security. In global agricultural rankings, India holds the first position in the production of rice, pulses, jute, millets and spices.
The country ranks second after China in wheat, cotton, groundnut, fruits and vegetables, and second after Brazil in sugarcane production.
The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the country's growing agricultural surplus and export performance. He said India has adequate stocks of rice and wheat, while Indian rice is gaining recognition in international markets. Rice exports have registered a growth of 5 per cent, with Indian Basmati rice finding markets across the world, including the United States, Canada and the Middle East.
मौसम की प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों, कम बारिश और बुवाई में देरी के बावजूद हमारे किसानों के हौसलों से खरीफ खाद्यान्न उत्पादन का अनुमान पिछले 5 वर्षों के औसत से 97.67 लाख टन अधिक है। https://t.co/VEjyoEJ2xq— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 26, 2026
Focus on Self-Reliance in Pulses and Oilseeds
Chouhan said that after achieving a surplus position in rice and wheat, the government's focus is now on crop diversification and making the country self-reliant in pulses and oilseeds. Demand for pulses and edible oils is steadily increasing in the country.
To meet this growing requirement and reduce dependence on imports, the government is making concerted efforts to increase domestic production through the National Mission on Pulses and the National Mission on Edible Oils. The positive impact of these initiatives is also reflected in the latest production estimates.
Final Estimates for 2025-26: Record Foodgrain, Pulses and Oilseeds Production
According to the Final Estimates for 2025-26 released by the Union Minister, India's total foodgrain production has reached a record 378.538 million tonnes, an increase of 20.806 million tonnes over the 357.732 million tonnes recorded in 2024-25.
Rice and Wheat
Rice production has increased by 4.970 million tonnes from 150.184 million tonnes in 2024-25 to a record 155.154 million tonnes. Wheat production has also reached a historic high of 122.064 million tonnes, registering an increase of 4.119 million tonnes over the previous year's production of 117.945 million tonnes.
Maize, Millets and Pulses
Maize production has risen significantly from 43.409 million tonnes in 2024-25 to 55.025 million tonnes. Total production of nutri/coarse cereals stood at 74.080 million tonnes, including 17.209 million tonnes of Shree Anna (millets).
Total pulses production increased by 1.557 million tonnes from 25.683 million tonnes in 2024-25 to 27.240 million tonnes. Moong recorded a new high of 4.396 million tonnes, while gram production stood at 12.513 million tonnes and tur (arhar) at 3.599 million tonnes.
Oilseeds and Commercial Crops
Total oilseed production reached a record 43.255 million tonnes, an increase of 0.266 million tonnes over 42.989 million tonnes in the previous year.
Groundnut production reached 13.171 million tonnes, an increase of 1.229 million tonnes over 11.942 million tonnes in 2024-25. Rapeseed and mustard production also registered a new high of 13.766 million tonnes, up by 1.099 million tonnes from 12.667 million tonnes in the previous year. Soybean production stood at 12.636 million tonnes.
Among commercial crops, sugarcane production was estimated at 503.729 million tonnes, cotton production at 28.006 million bales (each weighing 170 kg), and jute and mesta production at 9.428 million bales (each weighing 180 kg).
First Advance Estimates for Kharif 2026-27: Farmers Overcome El Niño Challenges
Releasing the First Advance Estimates for the Kharif season of 2026-27, Chouhan said that the agricultural sector faced several weather-related challenges this year. The return of El Niño, a delayed onset of the monsoon in June, rainfall deficits of 35 to 40 per cent during the initial period, and low soil moisture and drought-like conditions in major agricultural states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh affected the sowing of crops including paddy, maize, tur, soybean and cotton.
Despite these challenges, the resilience of farmers, government initiatives and climate-resilient crop varieties developed by agricultural scientists have helped sustain agricultural production. Total Kharif foodgrain production is estimated at 167.143 million tonnes, which is 9.767 million tonnes higher than the average Kharif production of the previous five years.
Major Kharif Crops
Kharif rice production is estimated at 121.905 million tonnes. Total production of nutri/coarse cereals is projected at 38.105 million tonnes, comprising 26.064 million tonnes of maize, 8.943 million tonnes of bajra, 1.479 million tonnes of jowar, 1.248 million tonnes of ragi and 0.371 million tonnes of small millets.
Kharif Pulses and Oilseeds
Total Kharif pulses production is estimated at 7.132 million tonnes, including 3.122 million tonnes of tur, 1.659 million tonnes of moong, 1.449 million tonnes of urad and 0.902 million tonnes of other pulses.
Total Kharif oilseed production is projected at 23.947 million tonnes. This includes 11.168 million tonnes of groundnut, 10.244 million tonnes of soybean, 1.897 million tonnes of castor seed, 0.491 million tonnes of sesame, 0.117 million tonnes of sunflower and 0.030 million tonnes of niger seed.
Kharif Commercial Crops
Sugarcane production during the Kharif season is estimated at 454.339 million tonnes. Cotton production is projected at 24.866 million bales (each weighing 170 kg), while jute and mesta production is estimated at 9.706 million bales (each weighing 180 kg).
Estimates Based on Digital Crop Surveys and Multi-Level Scientific Validation
Chouhan clarified that the Kharif figures are preliminary estimates and will be revised in the Second and Final Estimates after actual yield data from Crop Cutting Experiments (CCEs) conducted at the time of harvesting become available.
He said that the estimates for both years have been prepared using information received from States and Union Territories, along with inputs from remote sensing, the weekly Crop Weather Watch Group (CWWG), Digital Crop Survey and Digital General Crop Estimation Survey. The estimation process also involved consultations with industry representatives and a three-tier system of validation and triangulation to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the figures.
Also Read