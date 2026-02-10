ETV Bharat / bharat

India Set To Procure 114 More Rafale Fighter Jets; Defence Ministry Nod To Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Likely This Week

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening its air prowess, the Indian Defence Ministry is likely to approve a massive Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal this week to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The clearance is expected ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming official visit to New Delhi, news agency IANS reported quoting reliable sources.

Once approved by the Ministry, the proposal will be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for final clearance.

As per the proposal, India will buy 18 Rafale jets directly from French defence major Dassault Aviation, while the remaining 96 aircraft will be manufactured in India under the 'Make in India' programme. Some of these aircraft will be twin-seater variants meant for pilot training, sources added.

The deal includes the transfer of advanced fighter jet technology and the creation of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.