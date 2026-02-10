India Set To Procure 114 More Rafale Fighter Jets; Defence Ministry Nod To Rs 3.25 Lakh Crore Deal Likely This Week
The deal includes the transfer of advanced fighter jet technology and the creation of a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening India's domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening its air prowess, the Indian Defence Ministry is likely to approve a massive Rs 3.25 lakh crore deal this week to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets from France for the Indian Air Force (IAF).
The clearance is expected ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming official visit to New Delhi, news agency IANS reported quoting reliable sources.
Once approved by the Ministry, the proposal will be sent to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for final clearance.
As per the proposal, India will buy 18 Rafale jets directly from French defence major Dassault Aviation, while the remaining 96 aircraft will be manufactured in India under the 'Make in India' programme. Some of these aircraft will be twin-seater variants meant for pilot training, sources added.
The Indian Air Force already operates 36 Rafale fighter jets, which are deployed across two squadrons. The final delivery of the Rafale 'C' variant for the IAF took place in December 2024. Separately, India has also placed an order for 26 Rafale 'M' variant jets for the Indian Navy under a Rs 63,000 crore deal. These naval fighter jets will operate from aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The agreement includes maintenance, logistics support and personnel training under a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) arrangement.
The Rafale jets have seen operational use as well. They were deployed during Operation Sindoor, when India carried out precision strikes in Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in May last year. During the operation, the Rafales were used to fire SCALP air-launched cruise missiles, capable of hitting hardened targets more than 250 kilometres away with high accuracy.
The aircraft also carries Meteor long range air-to-air missiles and the HAMMER, a stand-off strike weapon, and the Spectra, an advanced e-warfare suite, along with advanced radar and targeting systems.
It is worth mentioning here that in June last year, India and France announced four major production transfer agreements between Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited. These deals are expected to significantly speed up the delivery of Rafale jets to India. Under the agreement, Tata Advanced Systems will set up a high-end manufacturing facility in Hyderabad to produce key structural components of the Rafale fighter jet including the lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, the central fuselage and the front section. The first fuselage sections are expected to roll out of the facility in 2028, IANS sources said.
