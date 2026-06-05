India Set For First Manned Deep-Sea Mission As 'Matsya-6000' Prepares For Underwater Trials
Deep-sea research focuses on regions located more than 200 metres below the ocean surface, which is completely dark, has near-freezing temperatures and crushing pressure.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
Chennai: India’s first manned deep-sea mission is scheduled to begin next month using the indigenously developed submersible vehicle, Matsya-6000.
Developed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), a Union government institution based in Chennai's Pallikaranai, the submersible is designed to carry three scientists to depths of up to 6,000 metres beneath the ocean surface.
Deep-sea research focuses on regions located more than 200 metres below the ocean surface, which is completely dark, has near-freezing temperatures and crushing pressure.
The primary objective of such research is the exploration of polymetallic nodules found on the seabed. These nodules contain valuable minerals such as nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese, which are crucial for manufacturing electric vehicle batteries and advanced technologies.
Researchers are also investigating deep-sea microorganisms that survive under extreme conditions and discover new compounds that could help in developing treatments for diseases such as cancer. The exploration further aims to understand marine ecosystems that survive without sunlight through a chemosynthesis process.
Exploring the deep sea is not easy and scientists have to go around 6,000 meters deep in the water where pressure is nearly 600 times higher than what is experienced at sea level. It is believed that the force is as good as a weight of an African elephant pressing down on an area the size of a human thumbnail.
Sunlight disappears entirely beyond depths of 1,000 metres, while temperatures remain between 1°C and 4°C. Communication is another challenge because radio waves do not travel effectively underwater and it requires specialised acoustic communication systems.
The Matsya-6000 submersible has been developed entirely with indigenous technology by NIOT scientists under India's Deep Ocean Mission. The vessel features a spherical pressure hull made from a special titanium alloy capable of withstanding extreme underwater pressure. The sphere has a diameter of 2.1 metres and a wall thickness of 80 millimetres.
"Three scientists will travel aboard Matsya during a test dive to a depth of about 50 metres. Earlier, a preliminary trial was conducted at Chennai Port in February last year at a depth of 20 metres," NIOT Director Balaji told ETV Bharat.
He informed that the trial is scheduled to take place at Kattupalli Port near Chennai and another similar test is planned within two months. Balaji said the team is simultaneously preparing for a more ambitious crewed mission to a depth of 500 metres between October and December this year. Lessons learned from those trials will eventually pave the way to dive deep into 5,000 metres and beyond.
According to NIOT scientist and Matsya-6000 Project Director Satyanarayanan, the project has been under development for five years. He said the submersible is designed to conduct research missions that can last 12 hours, including four hours for descent, four hours for seabed operations and four hours for ascent. "In emergency situations, the crew can remain underwater for up to 96 hours, with a maximum endurance of 108 hours," he said.
The vehicle is equipped with 61 oxygen cylinders and carbon dioxide scrubbing systems to sustain life during extended missions. Once research operations are completed, the vessel can automatically return to the surface by expelling water from its ballast tanks.
The director added that crew members have undergone specialised training at international facilities and that communication with the support ship will be maintained through an acoustic telephone system due to the limitations of radio communication underwater.
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