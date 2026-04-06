India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Flood And Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday said India is committed to extending humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in this challenging time.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 10:01 AM IST
New Delhi: India has said it dispatched a fresh consignment of relief materials to Afghanistan to support those affected by the recent floods and an earthquake.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday said India is committed to extending humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in this challenging time.
"At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more," the MEA Spokesperson said in a social media post on 'X'.
At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 5, 2026
India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and… pic.twitter.com/Bq4gDbFr07
"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," Jaiswal added.
The death toll from natural disasters across 25 provinces of Afghanistan has risen to 35, with 52 people injured over the past two days, authorities said, TOLO News reported.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority, heavy rains and floods have destroyed 131 houses and partially damaged 650 others. More than 3,000 jeribs of agricultural land have also been affected.
Spokesperson Mohammad Yousuf Hamad said that preliminary information indicates nine people were killed in an earthquake that struck multiple provinces, including Kabul, Panjshir, Logar, Nangarhar, Laghman and Nuristan.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press last week (April 3) reported that an earthquake in Afghanistan had killed eight members of the same family when their home collapsed in the Gosfand Dara area of Kabul province.
Also Read: