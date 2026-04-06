ETV Bharat / bharat

India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Flood And Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

In this image posted by MEA Spokesperson Ranshir Jaiswal on social media shows the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief materials being delivered to Afghanistan by India. ( X@MEAIndia )

New Delhi: India has said it dispatched a fresh consignment of relief materials to Afghanistan to support those affected by the recent floods and an earthquake.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Sunday said India is committed to extending humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people in this challenging time.

"At this time of hardship being faced by Afghan people due to recent floods and earthquake, India delivers HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials, including kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic sheets, tarpaulins, sleeping bags, and more," the MEA Spokesperson said in a social media post on 'X'.

"India stands in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and remains committed to extending humanitarian assistance and support during this challenging time," Jaiswal added.