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India Sends Emergency Medical Supplies For Ebola Outbreak Response In Congo

In this image posted on May 27, 2026, emergency pharmaceutical supplies donated by India for the response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are received by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre, in Uganda. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India has sent emergency pharmaceutical supplies to support efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak in Congo, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. In a social media post on 'X', Ethiopia-headquartered Africa CDC said the consignment, donated by India, was received in Uganda by its Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre. The supplies include essential diagnostics, therapeutics, infection prevention and control materials, and case management support, which will be deployed to affected communities in eastern DR Congo, the statement read. “Africa CDC welcomes the arrival of emergency pharmaceutical supplies generously donated by the Government and people of India to support the ongoing response to the Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in the DRC,” the continental public health agency said.