ETV Bharat / bharat

India Sees Sharpest Fall In Maoist Violence In 2026, Incidents Drop to Historic Low

A visual of a massive arsenal of lethal weapons, explosive materials, and cache of cash from Maoist hideouts, recovered by security forces during Anti-Maoist operations, in Bijapur. ( (ANI) )

New Delhi: India has recorded its lowest-ever level of Maoist violence in 2026, marking a major shift in what was once described as the country’s biggest internal security challenge.

Official data in possession of ETV Bharat shows that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) incidents have declined to just 33 till July 21, 2026, compared to 234 in 2025, 375 in 2024, 486 in 2023, 413 in 2022 and 361 in 2021.

The arrest of senior CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra, considered one of the outfit’s top military strategists, is being viewed by security agencies as another major blow to the remaining Maoist leadership.

Chhattisgarh Remains The Last Major Hotspot

Despite the overall decline, Chhattisgarh continues to account for the largest share of Maoist violence. According to the home ministry data, the state recorded 188 incidents in 2021, which increased to 246 in 2022 and rose to 305 incidents in 2023. Violence declined to 268 incidents in 2024 before dropping sharply to 144 incidents in 2025. In 2026, only 18 incidents have been reported till July 21.

Civilian fatalities in Chhattisgarh also reflect this trend. The state reported 56 civilian deaths in 2021, 51 in 2022, 68 in 2023, and a peak of 106 in 2024, before falling sharply to 52 in 2025 and just three in 2026.

Security force fatalities declined from 45 in 2021 to 10 in 2022, rose to 27 each in 2023 and 2025, dropped to 17 in 2024, and stand at four this year. Senior security officials engaged in anti-naxal operations said that intensified operations in Bastar and adjoining forest regions have dismantled several Maoist strongholds over the past two years.

Jharkhand Records Sustained Decline

Jharkhand, once another major Maoist theatre, has also witnessed a consistent reduction in violence. The state recorded 100 incidents in 2021, 96 in 2022, before increasing to 129 in 2023. Thereafter, incidents declined to 69 in 2024, 63 in 2025, and only 13 incidents in 2026.

Civilian deaths fell from 21 in 2021 to nine in 2022, rose briefly to 27 in 2023, before declining to 16 in 2024, six in 2025, and three this year. Fatalities of security forces have almost disappeared, falling from five in 2021 and 2023 to three in 2022, two in 2024, seven in 2025, and zero so far in 2026.

Bihar and Andhra Pradesh Nearly Free Of Violence

Bihar has witnessed one of the steepest declines. Maoist incidents have reduced from 20 in 2021 to 11 in 2022, four in 2023, two in 2024, three in 2025, and zero incidents in 2026. Civilian deaths have also dropped from seven in 2021 to none this year.

Andhra Pradesh, once the epicentre of Left Wing Extremism, has almost completely eliminated Maoist violence. Incidents fell from eight in 2021 to three in 2022 and 2023, one in 2024, and none in both 2025 and 2026.