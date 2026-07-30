India Sees Sharpest Fall In Maoist Violence In 2026, Incidents Drop to Historic Low
Violence drops to a historic low in 2026 as Chhattisgarh remains the last significant hotspot, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
New Delhi: India has recorded its lowest-ever level of Maoist violence in 2026, marking a major shift in what was once described as the country’s biggest internal security challenge.
Official data in possession of ETV Bharat shows that Left Wing Extremism (LWE) incidents have declined to just 33 till July 21, 2026, compared to 234 in 2025, 375 in 2024, 486 in 2023, 413 in 2022 and 361 in 2021.
The arrest of senior CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra, considered one of the outfit’s top military strategists, is being viewed by security agencies as another major blow to the remaining Maoist leadership.
Chhattisgarh Remains The Last Major Hotspot
Despite the overall decline, Chhattisgarh continues to account for the largest share of Maoist violence. According to the home ministry data, the state recorded 188 incidents in 2021, which increased to 246 in 2022 and rose to 305 incidents in 2023. Violence declined to 268 incidents in 2024 before dropping sharply to 144 incidents in 2025. In 2026, only 18 incidents have been reported till July 21.
Civilian fatalities in Chhattisgarh also reflect this trend. The state reported 56 civilian deaths in 2021, 51 in 2022, 68 in 2023, and a peak of 106 in 2024, before falling sharply to 52 in 2025 and just three in 2026.
Security force fatalities declined from 45 in 2021 to 10 in 2022, rose to 27 each in 2023 and 2025, dropped to 17 in 2024, and stand at four this year. Senior security officials engaged in anti-naxal operations said that intensified operations in Bastar and adjoining forest regions have dismantled several Maoist strongholds over the past two years.
Jharkhand Records Sustained Decline
Jharkhand, once another major Maoist theatre, has also witnessed a consistent reduction in violence. The state recorded 100 incidents in 2021, 96 in 2022, before increasing to 129 in 2023. Thereafter, incidents declined to 69 in 2024, 63 in 2025, and only 13 incidents in 2026.
Civilian deaths fell from 21 in 2021 to nine in 2022, rose briefly to 27 in 2023, before declining to 16 in 2024, six in 2025, and three this year. Fatalities of security forces have almost disappeared, falling from five in 2021 and 2023 to three in 2022, two in 2024, seven in 2025, and zero so far in 2026.
Bihar and Andhra Pradesh Nearly Free Of Violence
Bihar has witnessed one of the steepest declines. Maoist incidents have reduced from 20 in 2021 to 11 in 2022, four in 2023, two in 2024, three in 2025, and zero incidents in 2026. Civilian deaths have also dropped from seven in 2021 to none this year.
Andhra Pradesh, once the epicentre of Left Wing Extremism, has almost completely eliminated Maoist violence. Incidents fell from eight in 2021 to three in 2022 and 2023, one in 2024, and none in both 2025 and 2026.
Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana See Shrinking Footprint
Maharashtra reported 15 incidents in 2021, 16 in 2022, 19 in 2023, before falling to 10 in 2024, eight in 2025, and no incident was recorded in 2026. One security personnel has died in the state this year.
Odisha recorded 11 incidents in 2021, 16 in 2022, 12 in 2023, six in 2024, four in 2025, and zero incidents were reported in 2026. Telangana’s incidents fluctuated between four and nine annually before dropping to two incidents in 2026, with no fatalities reported this year.
Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and West Bengal Largely Peaceful
Madhya Pradesh has seen Maoist incidents decline from 15 in 2021 to five in 2025, with no incident reported in 2026. Kerala witnessed four incidents only in 2023, while West Bengal has reported no Maoist violence throughout the six-year period.
Casualties Hit Record Low
Civilian deaths have reduced from 97 in 2021 to 82 in 2022, 107 in 2023, 132 in 2024, 64 in 2025, and only six this year. Fatalities of security forces have also declined from 50 in 2021 to 16 in 2022, 32 in 2023, 19 in 2024, 36 in 2025, and five in 2026.
End Of A Six-decade Conflict
The Centre attributes the turnaround to the National Policy and Action Plan to address left-wing extremism, combining aggressive security operations with development initiatives such as roads, mobile connectivity, education, healthcare and financial inclusion.
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the number of LWE-affected districts has fallen from 126 to zero, with no district now officially classified as Maoist-affected. However, 37 districts remain under the “Legacy and Thrust” category and one district has been designated as a “District of Concern” to ensure continued security and developmental support.
Security experts believe the sharp fall in violence, coupled with the arrest of senior Maoist leaders like Besra, signals that the insurgency has lost both its territorial dominance and organisational capability.
“While security forces remain alert against any attempts at regrouping, the latest records suggest India is witnessing the final phase of one of its longest-running internal security conflicts,” renowned security expert Brigadier (retd) BK Khanna told ETV Bharat.
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