India Sees Forest Fire Surge, Experts Call For Stronger Action

By Santu Das

New Delhi: India has witnessed a rise in the forest fire incidences during the last forest fire season across the country, government data showed.

Forest fires present a persistent challenge in India, stemming from a mix of natural elements such as elevated temperatures, extended dry periods, and lightning, alongside human-induced factors like shifting agriculture, intentional burning for livestock feed, and accidental ignitions, among others.

These threats are exacerbated by the build-up of dry fuel, unpredictable rainfall, and increasing temperatures, especially in dry deciduous and hilly forest regions.

To effectively prevent and manage these fires, it is essential to establish strong early-warning systems, encourage community involvement, implement sufficient fire preparedness strategies, and ensure coordinated actions by both central and state governments.

Forests are essential for maintaining our environment as they provide oxygen, food, medicine, and livelihoods for millions of people.

The primary responsibility for forest protection, including fire prevention and management, lies with the relevant state governments and Union Territory administrations.

The occurrences of forest fires across the nation are monitored by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), located in Dehradun, utilising satellite-mounted sensors.

According to the data issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, across the country, the total number of forest fire incidents reported during the last forest fire season from November 2024 to June 2025 was drastically more as compared to the last season.

The total number of forest fire incidents reported was 34,765, more than the previous season. As per the data of the FSI, Dehradun, shared by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the total forest fire incidents detected in the forest fire season across the country from November 2023 to June 2024 were 2,03,544, and from November 2024 to June 2025, were 238,309.

According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, a biennial publication by the FSI, a total of 223,333 such incidents were reported in 2021-2022.

According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the total forest cover is more than 36 per cent, while four per cent is classified as extremely prone and six per cent is categorised as very highly prone.

Steps taken by government to prevent forest fires

To tackle the occurrence of forest fires, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, via the FSI, offers pre-fire alerts (issued one week in advance), large forest fire alerts, and near real-time forest fire alerts to registered subscribers and officials of the state forest department to effectively combat forest fires.

The Ministry allocates financial support to the states and Union Territories under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme – Forest Fire Prevention and Management to address forest fire incidents.