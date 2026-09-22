ETV Bharat / bharat

India Seeks Positive, Constructive, Forward-Looking Ties With Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi: India seeks positive, constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The comment by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came during his bi-weekly briefing on multiple queries related to the current state of bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is among seven foreign nations which are going to participate in the multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' to be hosted by the IAF at the Jodhpur Air Force Station from September 26 to October 12.