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India Seeks Positive, Constructive, Forward-Looking Ties With Bangladesh: MEA

Bangladesh is among seven foreign nations which are going to participate in the multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti'.

India Seeks Positive, Constructive, Forward-Looking Ties With Bangladesh: MEA
File photo of MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : September 22, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: India seeks positive, constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The comment by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came during his bi-weekly briefing on multiple queries related to the current state of bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is among seven foreign nations which are going to participate in the multilateral air exercise 'Tarang Shakti' to be hosted by the IAF at the Jodhpur Air Force Station from September 26 to October 12.

Asked if the Bangladesh Air Force’s participation in the exercise was a sign that ties between New Delhi and Dhaka were getting better, Jaiswal said, “We want positive, constructive and forward-looking ties with Bangladesh.”

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TAGGED:

MEA SPOKESPERSON RANDHIR JAISWAL
MEA
BILATERAL RELATIONS
INDIA BANGLADESH TIES

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