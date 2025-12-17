ETV Bharat / bharat

India Seeing Decline In Manufacturing, Needs To Build Meaningful Ecosystems: Rahul

In a social media post after a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant in Germany's Munich, the Congress leader said, "Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more - build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale," Gandhi said.

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies, while asserting that manufacturing is declining in India.

Gandhi, currently touring Germany, said the highlight of the BMW tour was seeing TVS's 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW. "Had the chance to experience BMW's world in Munich, Germany, with a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant — an incredible look at world-class manufacturing up close," Gandhi said in an Instagram post.

A highlight of his visit was checking out TVS's 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW, he said, adding that it was a proud moment to see Indian engineering on display. "LoP Shri @RahulGandhi visited BMW World in Munich, Germany, and took a guided tour of BMW Welt and the BMW Plant. He was pleased to see TVS’s 450cc motorcycle, developed in partnership with BMW—a proud moment to witness Indian engineering on display," the Congress shared on X.

Gandhi is visiting Germany at the invitation of the Progressive Alliance, a key group of 117 progressive parties from across the world. During his visit, Gandhi will engage with the Indian diaspora as well as meet German government ministers.

[With agency inputs]