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India Says No Change In Its Position On IWT As Pakistan Minister Attends SCO Forum In Delhi

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) is "very clear" and there has been "absolutely no change" in it, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, amid a visit by Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi.

Malik, who arrived here in the early hours of Friday, attended the opening day of the three-day forum in the evening. The event, being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India had announced on October 28 that invitations had been extended to all SCO members, including Pakistan, in keeping with established practice. It was perhaps the first time New Delhi had invited a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India since the May 7-10 military hostilities last year following Operation Sindoor. Pakistan had announced on November 14 that its Climate Change Minister Malik would participate in the forum. At his bi-weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed Malik's participation in the India-hosted forum, given that he does not hold the culture portfolio and had reportedly made comments on the IWT. "As far as IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear, and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change," Jaiswal said. India suspended the treaty in 2025 as one of the punitive measures against Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year that claimed 26 lives.