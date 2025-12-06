ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Russia Ties Among 'Steadiest' Globally: Jaishankar

New Delhi: The India-Russia partnership has been among the "steadiest big relationships" in the last 70-80 years and President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi was about "reimagining" the ties with a focus on economic engagement, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday. In an interactive session, he also disagreed with views that Putin's visit could complicate India's negotiations with the US on a bilateral trade agreement.

"No, I disagree with you. I think everybody knows that India has relations with all the major countries in the world," Jaishankar said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

"I think for any country to expect to have a veto or a say in how we develop our relations with others is not a reasonable proposition."

Jaishankar was asked if Putin's two-day visit to New Delhi that focused largely on significantly enhancing the economic dimension of India-Russia ties will have a bearing on the negotiations with the US for the proposed trade deal.

"Because remember, the others can expect the same. I think we've always made it very clear that we have multiple relationships. We have a freedom of choice," he said.

"We talk about what is called strategic autonomy and that continues and I cannot imagine why anybody would have reason to expect the contrary," he added. The external affairs minister acknowledged that the focus of the Trump administration has been on trade and noted that India's approach in navigating it is totally driven by national interests.

"I think clearly right now trade is the most important issue there. We have, it's clearly very central to the thinking in Washington, much more than it was to earlier administrations, which is something which we have recognized and we are prepared to meet," he said.

"But we are prepared to meet it on reasonable terms. I mean, for those of you who think that diplomacy is about pleasing somebody else I'm sorry, that's not my view of diplomacy. I mean, to me, it is about defending our national interests," he said.

The India-US relations are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Washington imposed a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil. The two sides are currently holding negotiations for the proposed a trade deal "We believe that there can be a landing point for our respective trade interests. Obviously, that is something which will be negotiated hard because it has an implication for livelihoods in this country," he said.

"At the end of the day, for us the interests of the workers and the farmers and the small business and the middle class matters. When we look at a trade agreement with a country like the US, you have to be extremely judicious about your position, about what you put on the table," he said.

On President Putin's two-day trip to India, Jaishankar said for a "big" and "rising" country like India, it is important to maintain good cooperation with as many important players as possible in the world in line with freedom of choice.

"I think if you look at India-Russia, the world has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 70-80 years. I've said this before and I'll say it again, India, Russia have actually been among the steadiest big relationships, big power or big country relationships in the world," he said.

"Even Russia's own relationship with China or US or Europe has had its ups and downs. Our relationships with many of these countries have had it too," he added. In any relationship, Jaishankar noted, it is natural that some aspects of it develop and some kind of don't keep up.