ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Russia Hold Exclusive Talks On High-Rise Fire Safety On BRICS Sidelines

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai addressing the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group (DRRG) Technical-cum-Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Concerned over the increasing number of fire incidents in high-rise buildings across Indian cities, India and Russia held exclusive discussions on the sidelines of the 3rd BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group (DRRG) Technical-cum-Ministerial Meeting to explore cooperation in fire management technologies and urban emergency response.

The discussions assume significance as India has witnessed a series of devastating fires in hospitals, commercial complexes and multi-storey residential buildings in recent years, raising concerns over fire safety standards, emergency preparedness and evacuation mechanisms.

India, Russia Hold Exclusive Talks On High-Rise Fire Safety On BRICS Sidelines (ETV Bharat)

Interacting with the reporters after the conclusion of the three-day BRICS meeting in New Delhi on Friday, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member and Head of Department Dr Krishna S Vatsa said India specifically engaged with the Russian delegation to understand its experience in preventing and managing fires in high-rise buildings.

“Several BRICS countries are working on fire management. With the Russian delegation, we discussed fire management. We had a discussion on how we can control such fire incidents in multistorey buildings,” Dr Vatsa said.

Although no formal agreement was announced, officials indicated that the discussions focused on technology exchange, operational practices and capacity building that could help strengthen India’s fire safety architecture.

Officials said the exclusive India-Russia discussions on high-rise fire management reflect the practical direction of BRICS cooperation, where member countries are increasingly sharing proven technologies and operational expertise to address emerging urban disaster risks.