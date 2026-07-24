India, Russia Hold Exclusive Talks On High-Rise Fire Safety On BRICS Sidelines
India explored Russian technologies and best practices for tackling high-rise fires as BRICS nations strengthen disaster risk reduction cooperation, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 24, 2026 at 10:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Concerned over the increasing number of fire incidents in high-rise buildings across Indian cities, India and Russia held exclusive discussions on the sidelines of the 3rd BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group (DRRG) Technical-cum-Ministerial Meeting to explore cooperation in fire management technologies and urban emergency response.
The discussions assume significance as India has witnessed a series of devastating fires in hospitals, commercial complexes and multi-storey residential buildings in recent years, raising concerns over fire safety standards, emergency preparedness and evacuation mechanisms.
Interacting with the reporters after the conclusion of the three-day BRICS meeting in New Delhi on Friday, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Member and Head of Department Dr Krishna S Vatsa said India specifically engaged with the Russian delegation to understand its experience in preventing and managing fires in high-rise buildings.
“Several BRICS countries are working on fire management. With the Russian delegation, we discussed fire management. We had a discussion on how we can control such fire incidents in multistorey buildings,” Dr Vatsa said.
Although no formal agreement was announced, officials indicated that the discussions focused on technology exchange, operational practices and capacity building that could help strengthen India’s fire safety architecture.
Officials said the exclusive India-Russia discussions on high-rise fire management reflect the practical direction of BRICS cooperation, where member countries are increasingly sharing proven technologies and operational expertise to address emerging urban disaster risks.
Russia is regarded as one of the leading countries within the BRICS grouping in urban fire management. Through its Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), the country has developed a comprehensive fire response system that combines strict building safety regulations, specialised high-rise firefighting units, advanced aerial rescue equipment and integrated emergency communication networks.
Russian cities such as Moscow and St Petersburg deploy high-reach hydraulic platforms, specialised fire engines capable of operating in dense urban environments, thermal imaging systems for locating trapped occupants and sophisticated smoke-control technologies. The country also conducts regular emergency drills, enforces stringent fire safety audits in public buildings and relies on digital monitoring systems to improve response time and coordination during emergencies.
These practices have enabled Russia to significantly strengthen its urban firefighting capabilities over the years and reduce the impact of major fire incidents through faster response, better preparedness and stricter enforcement of fire safety norms.
The discussions are particularly relevant for India, where rapid urbanisation and the growing number of skyscrapers, hospitals, shopping malls and residential towers have created new challenges for fire services. Several recent fire tragedies have exposed deficiencies in evacuation planning, maintenance of firefighting equipment and compliance with building safety regulations.
Officials said technology exchange with countries that have advanced fire management systems could help India improve prevention strategies, modernise firefighting infrastructure and strengthen emergency response in densely populated urban centres.
The three-day BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group Technical-cum-Ministerial Meeting was held under India’s BRICS Chairship 2026 with the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.”
The event brought together ministers, senior government officials and technical experts from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates to deepen cooperation on disaster risk reduction.
The programme included technical discussions, negotiations on the BRICS joint statement on disaster risk reduction, deliberations on the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Work Plan (2025–2028), a high-level policy dialogue, adoption of outcome documents and the launch of six flagship knowledge products to support disaster resilience across member countries.
Addressing the ministerial session, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the evolution of BRICS cooperation-from the Udaipur Declaration (2016) to the Kazan Declaration (2024) and the establishment of the BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Group-reflects the growing recognition that disaster risk reduction is central to sustainable development, climate resilience and human security.
Highlighting India’s leadership in the sector, Rai said the country’s people-centric disaster management approach is guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ten-point agenda for disaster risk reduction. He urged BRICS member countries to strengthen cooperation in science and technology, resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions and community resilience.
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