ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Russia Condemn Pahalgam Attack, Red Fort Blast In Delhi Meet; Seek Action Against Terrorists

In this image posted on July 8, 2026, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinski during the 14th Meeting of India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Russia have jointly condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the Pahalgam attack and the terror incident near Red Fort in Delhi last year at a key meeting held here. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening counter-terrorism cooperation on bilateral as well as multilateral platforms.

During the 14th meeting of the India-Russia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism on Wednesday, the two sides also called for "concerted action against terrorists and terrorist groups, including those listed in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and their proxy groups and affiliates", the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Dmitry Lyubinsky, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, it said in a statement.

Representatives of relevant departments and agencies from both sides also participated in the meeting.

"Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, India on April 22, 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on November 10, 2025," the MEA said.