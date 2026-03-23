ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Russia Committed To Increase Trade To USD 100 billion: Jaishankar Hails Special And Privileged Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday hailed the longstanding ties between New Delhi and Moscow and said that the countries are committed to growing their bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030. He made the remarks while virtually addressing the 'India and Russia: Towards a new bilateral agenda' conference. EAM lauded the efforts of the Russian International Affairs Council and the Indian Embassy in Moscow for the second consecutive edition of this initiative.

In his remarks, he said, "Both sides are committed to increasing the present annual trade from US $68.7 billion to US $100 billion by 2030 in a balanced and sustainable manner". In this regard, he said that efforts are underway to address non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments. Highlighting the relationship, he said that in the present-day global politics, the India-Russia engagements have, over the years, advanced regional and global peace.

"India and Russia share a special and privileged strategic partnership rooted in trust and mutual respect. Over decades, our mutually beneficial cooperation has advanced regional and global peace, stability and progress. In today's evolving geopolitical dynamics, our engagement continues to deepen, driven by frequent high-level exchanges. The last visit of President Putin to India in December 2025 broke new ground covering diverse and novel areas, including mobility of skilled professionals, health and food safety, maritime cooperation, fertilisers, customs and commerce, academic and media cooperation", Jaishankar added.