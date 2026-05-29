ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Romania Trade Jumps 20%; Jaishankar, FM Oana Discuss EU-India FTA, Strategic Partnership In Cyprus

New Delhi: Highlighting growing economic ties between India and Romania, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu on Friday (IST) said the bilateral trade has crossed $1.2 billion in 2025 and investment activity is accelerating as both countries prepare to benefit from the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Oana said this after meeting her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the informal Gymnich meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lemesos (Cyprus) on Thursday, where both discussed expanding economic and strategic cooperation, preparations for the proposed EU-India FTA, and regional connectivity initiatives.

Highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral ties, Toiu said trade between India and Romania reached $1.2 billion in 2025, marking an increase of more than 20 percent compared to 2024.

"After unblocking our Joint Economic Cooperation Commission following an eight-year pause, we have brought back real momentum to the relationship, and investment is already accelerating," the Romanian Foreign Minister wrote on X after the meeting.

"We are now preparing the ground so that both our economies make the most of the future EU-India Free Trade Agreement, with strong potential across defence industry, renewable energy, steel, automotive, fertilizers and port infrastructure," she said.