India-Romania Trade Jumps 20%; Jaishankar, FM Oana Discuss EU-India FTA, Strategic Partnership In Cyprus
India and Romania are committed to deepening the strategic dimension of our Extended Partnership, said Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 8:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Highlighting growing economic ties between India and Romania, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu on Friday (IST) said the bilateral trade has crossed $1.2 billion in 2025 and investment activity is accelerating as both countries prepare to benefit from the proposed EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Oana said this after meeting her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the informal Gymnich meeting of the European Union (EU) Foreign Affairs Ministers in Lemesos (Cyprus) on Thursday, where both discussed expanding economic and strategic cooperation, preparations for the proposed EU-India FTA, and regional connectivity initiatives.
Highlighting the growing momentum in bilateral ties, Toiu said trade between India and Romania reached $1.2 billion in 2025, marking an increase of more than 20 percent compared to 2024.
"After unblocking our Joint Economic Cooperation Commission following an eight-year pause, we have brought back real momentum to the relationship, and investment is already accelerating," the Romanian Foreign Minister wrote on X after the meeting.
Excellent discussion with my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar— Toiu Oana (@oana_toiu) May 28, 2026
on the margins of the #Gymnich in Cyprus, our fourth meeting.
Trade between Romania and India reached $1.2 billion in 2025, increasing by more than 20% compared to 2024. After unblocking our Joint Economic… pic.twitter.com/nHV6GP13ro
"We are now preparing the ground so that both our economies make the most of the future EU-India Free Trade Agreement, with strong potential across defence industry, renewable energy, steel, automotive, fertilizers and port infrastructure," she said.
The two ministers also discussed developments in the Middle East, including energy security, connectivity, the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Toiu said India and Romania remained committed to deepening the strategic dimension of their "Extended Partnership".
The Romanian Foreign Minister also said both sides were looking ahead to a calendar of high-level visits to Romania expected later this year.
Romania is a member of the European Union, which is currently negotiating a comprehensive free trade agreement with India. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had earlier described the proposed India-EU FTA as the "mother of all deals".
The agreement, expected to be finalised in next few months, is seen as a major step towards strengthening economic ties between India and European countries across multiple sectors.
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