India's Role In Semiconductor Supply Chain 'Essential' As Others Seek To Dominate Sector: US Envoy

US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor addresses the media after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at US Embassy, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. ( PTI )

Ahmedabad: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Saturday said as other countries in the neighbourhood seek to dominate the production of "legacy chips", India offers a reliable alternative and has an important role in the global semiconductor supply chain. Gor was speaking at a function at Sanand in Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated US-based Micron Technology's semiconductor plant.

Semiconductors are the foundation of modern technology, powering everything from smartphones to defence systems to AI to autonomous vehicles, the US envoy said, adding that creating "resilient supply chains" for these critical components requires building semiconductor ecosystems at "multiple trusted locations".

"India's role in the global semiconductor supply chain is not just welcome, it is essential under the leadership of your great PM. As other nations in this neighbourhood aggressively expand production of legacy chips and seek to dominate the sector, India offers a secure and reliable alternative," the US ambassador said.

President Donald Trump and PM Modi share a deep friendship which will carry on for the next three years of the Trump administration, he said. "This USD 2.75 billion investment represents far more than a new factory. It represents the future of American technology leadership, the strength of the US-India partnership, and our shared commitment to building a resilient supply chain that serves both our nations and the world," the ambassador said.

The plant at Sanand was just a beginning, and the ongoing 10 semiconductor projects worth USD 19 billion across India was the "direct testament" to PM Modi's vision and ability to "secure the future of India and for global partners including the US," Gor said. When Modi and Trump met in Washington last February, they launched the U.S.-India COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology), he noted.

"At the heart of the framework is the TRUST initiative---transforming the relationship utilising strategic technology. Today's inauguration embodies that vision," he said. India's focus on chip design and assembly, testing, marking and packaging operations compliments America's drive to produce the most advanced chips in that assembly, Gor said.