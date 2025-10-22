India Ranks Ninth In Total Forest Area Globally
Minister Bhupender Yadav noted that the progress underscores the success of the Government of India’s policies and programmes, aimed at forest protection, afforestation.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: India has achieved a significant milestone in global environmental conservation by securing the ninth position in terms of total forest area globally. This was announced by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday while the citing the Global Forest Resource Assessment (GFRA) launched by Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Bali.
He noted that this remarkable progress underscores the success of the Government of India’s policies and programmes under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at forest protection, afforestation, and community-led environmental action.
"India is top 9 in the Global Forest Assessment 2025. We have achieved 9th rank in terms of forest area at the global level as compared to 10th spot in the previous assessment. We have also maintained our 3rd position globally in terms of annual gain," Yadav wrote in a post on X.
The Minister said the achievement comes on the back of Modi government's planning and policies for protection and enhancement of the forest and massive plantation efforts by State governments.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi call to plant 'Ek Ped Ma ke Naam', and push for environmental consciousness are building awareness and increasing involvement of communities and individuals for afforestation. This will ensure a greener tomorrow for generations to come," he said. Yadav said this growing public participation is fostering a strong sense of collective responsibility towards a greener and sustainable future.
