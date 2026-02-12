India Reviewing Board Of Peace Invitation Says MEA
The US President Trump plans to convene the first meeting of his Board of Peace this month to raise money for the reconstruction of Gaza.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India received an invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace and is reviewing it.
Addressing a weekly Media Briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have received an invitation from the US government to join the Board of Peace. We are currently reviewing this proposal and considering its implementation. India has consistently supported efforts to promote peace, stability, and dialogue in West Asia."
He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed all initiatives that pave the way for long-term and sustainable peace across Gaza. "As for the invitation from the Board of Peace, we are still in the process of reviewing it,"
On February 8, Associated Press reported that President Donald Trump plans to convene the first meeting of his Board of Peace this month in Washington to raise money for the reconstruction of Gaza. The meeting, proposed for February 19, would include both world leaders who accepted Trump’s invitation in January to join the board as well as members of an executive committee for Gaza that will oversee the specifics of the territory’s governance, security and redevelopment, according to two the US officials.
Trump's new board was first seen as a mechanism focused on ending the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. But it has taken shape with his ambition for a far broader mandate of resolving global crises and appears to be the latest U.S. effort to sidestep the United Nations as Trump aims to reset the post-World War II international order.
