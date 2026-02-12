ETV Bharat / bharat

India Reviewing Board Of Peace Invitation Says MEA

File - President Donald Trump speaks during a Board of Peace charter announcement during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said India received an invitation from the United States to join the Board of Peace and is reviewing it.

Addressing a weekly Media Briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have received an invitation from the US government to join the Board of Peace. We are currently reviewing this proposal and considering its implementation. India has consistently supported efforts to promote peace, stability, and dialogue in West Asia."

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed all initiatives that pave the way for long-term and sustainable peace across Gaza. "As for the invitation from the Board of Peace, we are still in the process of reviewing it,"