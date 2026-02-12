India Reports First Death Following Nipah Virus Infection This Year In West Bengal
The virus is present in India with seasonal outbreaks and is linked to bat activities and certain cultural practices.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: West Bengal reported the first death following Nipah virus (NiV) infection this year as a nurse who was hospitalized on January 11 died at a state hospital on Thursday.
Two nurses, including the deceased, were found infected with the Nipah virus by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on January 11.
“Out of the two Nipah positive cases reported from West Bengal on 11th January, 2026, one of the nurses who was critically ill and was under intensive medical care passed away today due to cardiac arrest in the hospital where she was under treatment,” a health ministry spokesperson said.
Significantly, following confirmation of these two cases, the health ministry in close coordination with the Government of West Bengal, initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols.
“A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease,” the spokesperson said.
Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts of Central and State health agencies, which ensured timely containment of the cases, the official added.
“No additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far,” the official said.
Initial NiV outbreaks in humans in India were reported from West Bengal in 2001 and 2007. Last outbreak occurred in Palakkad & Malappuram districts of Kerala in July 2025, during which 3 cases and 2 deaths were reported.
A latest assessment by WHO hailed India’s capacity and experience in managing past NiV outbreaks.
Following the detection of two NiV cases, the WHO said that both are healthcare workers at the same private hospital in Barasat (North 24 Parganas district).
“Authorities have identified and tested over 190 contacts, who all tested negative for NiV with support from a mobile BSL‑3 laboratory deployed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. No further cases have been detected to date. This event represents the third NiV infection outbreak reported in West Bengal (previous outbreaks reported in Siliguri in 2001 and Nadia in 2007),” the WHO assessment report said.
It said that enhanced surveillance and infection prevention and control (IPC) measures are in place while investigations into the source of exposure are ongoing.
“NiV infection is a serious but rare zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through infected animals (such as bats), or food contaminated with saliva, urine, and excreta of infected animals. It can also be transmitted directly from person to person through close contact with an infected person,” the WHO said.
Reiterating that there are currently no licensed medicines or vaccines for NiV infection, the global health watchdog said that early supportive care can improve survival.
“WHO assesses the risk posed by Nipah to be moderate at the sub-national level, and low at the national, the regional and global levels,” it said.
Spread Of Nipah infection
The NiV infection is a zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through infected animals (such as bats), or food contaminated with saliva, urine, and excreta of infected animals. It can also be transmitted directly from person to person through close contact with an infected person. Fruit bats or flying foxes (Pteropus species) are the natural hosts for the virus.
Incubation Period
According to the WHO, the incubation period ranges from 3 to 14 days. In some rare cases, incubation of up to 45 days has been reported. Laboratory diagnosis of a patient with a clinical history of NiV infection can be made during the acute and convalescent phases of the disease by using a combination of tests. The main tests used are RT-PCR from bodily fluids and antibody detection via ELISA.
Symptoms
Human infections range from asymptomatic infection to acute respiratory infection (mild, severe), and fatal encephalitis (brain swelling).
Infected people initially develop symptoms including fever, headaches, myalgia (muscle pain), vomiting and sore throat. This can be followed by dizziness, drowsiness, altered consciousness, and neurological signs that indicate acute encephalitis. Some people can also experience atypical pneumonia and severe respiratory problems, including acute respiratory distress. Encephalitis and seizures occur in severe cases, progressing to coma within 24 to 48 hours.
WHO Risk Assessment
According to the WHO risk assessment, the NiV virus is present in India, with seasonal outbreaks linked to bat activities and cultural practices such as the consumption of raw date palm sap. Seasonal outbreaks occur between December and May, coinciding with the harvesting of date palm sap.
“Nipah virus (Henipavirus nipahense) is a rare zoonotic pathogen with a high CFR (40-75%) and no licensed vaccine or treatment. Its reservoirs are fruit bats or flying foxes (bats in the Pteropus genus), which are distributed in the coastal regions and on several islands in the Indian Ocean, India, south-east Asia and Oceania,” the WHO said.
The virus can be transmitted to humans from wild and domestic animals; however, as the disease can be transmitted by domesticated animals, secondary human-to-human transmissions are also possible.
Cases of Nipah virus infection were first reported in 1998 and since then have been reported in Bangladesh, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.
How To Protect Oneself From The Nipah virus
In the absence of a licensed vaccine or specific therapeutic treatment for Nipah virus disease, the WHO said that reducing or preventing infection in people relies on raising awareness of the risk factors.
“This includes providing guidance on and reinforcing risk communication messages about the measures that people can take to reduce exposure to the Nipah virus. This is also important in the context of mass gatherings, where attendees come from different countries and may be unfamiliar with disease and its mode of transmission, as well as actions they can take to protect themselves. Case management should focus on delivering timely supportive care, supported by an effective laboratory system and adequate infection prevention and control measures in health facilities. Intensive supportive care is recommended for treatment of severe respiratory and neurologic complications,” the WHO said.