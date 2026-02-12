ETV Bharat / bharat

India Reports First Death Following Nipah Virus Infection This Year In West Bengal

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: West Bengal reported the first death following Nipah virus (NiV) infection this year as a nurse who was hospitalized on January 11 died at a state hospital on Thursday.

Two nurses, including the deceased, were found infected with the Nipah virus by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on January 11.

“Out of the two Nipah positive cases reported from West Bengal on 11th January, 2026, one of the nurses who was critically ill and was under intensive medical care passed away today due to cardiac arrest in the hospital where she was under treatment,” a health ministry spokesperson said.

Significantly, following confirmation of these two cases, the health ministry in close coordination with the Government of West Bengal, initiated prompt and comprehensive public health measures in accordance with established protocols.

“A total of 196 contacts linked to the confirmed cases have been identified, traced, monitored, and tested. All traced contacts have been found asymptomatic and have tested negative for Nipah Virus Disease,” the spokesperson said.

Enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations were undertaken through coordinated efforts of Central and State health agencies, which ensured timely containment of the cases, the official added.

“No additional Nipah Virus Disease cases have been detected so far,” the official said.

Initial NiV outbreaks in humans in India were reported from West Bengal in 2001 and 2007. Last outbreak occurred in Palakkad & Malappuram districts of Kerala in July 2025, during which 3 cases and 2 deaths were reported.

A latest assessment by WHO hailed India’s capacity and experience in managing past NiV outbreaks.

Following the detection of two NiV cases, the WHO said that both are healthcare workers at the same private hospital in Barasat (North 24 Parganas district).

“Authorities have identified and tested over 190 contacts, who all tested negative for NiV with support from a mobile BSL‑3 laboratory deployed by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. No further cases have been detected to date. This event represents the third NiV infection outbreak reported in West Bengal (previous outbreaks reported in Siliguri in 2001 and Nadia in 2007),” the WHO assessment report said.

It said that enhanced surveillance and infection prevention and control (IPC) measures are in place while investigations into the source of exposure are ongoing.

“NiV infection is a serious but rare zoonotic disease transmitted to humans through infected animals (such as bats), or food contaminated with saliva, urine, and excreta of infected animals. It can also be transmitted directly from person to person through close contact with an infected person,” the WHO said.

Reiterating that there are currently no licensed medicines or vaccines for NiV infection, the global health watchdog said that early supportive care can improve survival.