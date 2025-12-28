ETV Bharat / bharat

India Remembers Ratan Tata On His 88th Birth Anniversary; Leaders Across The Board Pay Tribute To Iconic Industrialist

Hyderabad: As India remembers late Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Naval Tata on his 88th birth anniversary, leaders across the board paid tribute to the industrialist-cum-philanthropist on the occasion.

Tata was born on December 28, 1937 in Bombay(present Mumbai) and educated at the Cornell University in New York. He returned to India 1962 and took over as the Chairman of Tata Group, one of India's biggest conglomerates, in 1991. Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital late night on October 9, 2024. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

On his 88th birth anniversary, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran paid his respects to Ratan Tata in Bombay House where he garlanded the late industrialist's bust.

In a post on X, Tata Trusts while remembering late Chairman Ratan Tata, said that he believed true philanthropy is never personal, and leadership is a responsibility to turn influence into positive change. “Under his guidance, philanthropy evolved from charity to a strategic, results-driven approach, addressing healthcare, education, livelihood, women-empowerment, and more—with a focus on long-term transformation and community resilience,” it said.