India Remembers Ratan Tata On His 88th Birth Anniversary; Leaders Across The Board Pay Tribute To Iconic Industrialist
Chairman Tata Group, N Chandrasekaran paid tribute to the late industrialist at Bombay House by garlanding his bust.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: As India remembers late Tata Group Chairman, Ratan Naval Tata on his 88th birth anniversary, leaders across the board paid tribute to the industrialist-cum-philanthropist on the occasion.
Tata was born on December 28, 1937 in Bombay(present Mumbai) and educated at the Cornell University in New York. He returned to India 1962 and took over as the Chairman of Tata Group, one of India's biggest conglomerates, in 1991. Tata passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital late night on October 9, 2024. He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.
On his 88th birth anniversary, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran paid his respects to Ratan Tata in Bombay House where he garlanded the late industrialist's bust.
Our Chairman N. Chandrasekaran pays his respects to Mr. Ratan N Tata on his 88th birth anniversary in Bombay House, today. pic.twitter.com/tFkKkUeki2— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) December 28, 2025
In a post on X, Tata Trusts while remembering late Chairman Ratan Tata, said that he believed true philanthropy is never personal, and leadership is a responsibility to turn influence into positive change. “Under his guidance, philanthropy evolved from charity to a strategic, results-driven approach, addressing healthcare, education, livelihood, women-empowerment, and more—with a focus on long-term transformation and community resilience,” it said.
Remembering our late Chairman, Mr. Ratan N. Tata, who believed true philanthropy is never personal, and leadership is a responsibility to turn influence into positive change.— Tata Trusts (@tatatrusts) December 28, 2025
Under his guidance, philanthropy evolved from charity to a strategic, results-driven approach,… pic.twitter.com/DlsS98KIVr
“His vision recognised that meaningful progress requires more than addressing socio-economic gaps alone. It calls for collaboration between innovation, supportive technology, and a deep understanding of local needs, ensuring that solutions are thoughtful, scalable, and reach those who need them the most. As we commemorate him today, the values he stood for continue to guide and shape our collective purpose”.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah while paying tributes to Ratan Tata on his Jayanti, said that the late industrialist reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion. “From building indigenous industry to selfless philanthropy, he showed that true success lies in service to the nation. His legacy will inspire a self-reliant Bharat,” Shah wrote in a post.
Tributes to Ratan Tata Ji on his Jayanti who reshaped Indian enterprise with integrity and compassion. From building indigenous industry to selfless philanthropy, he showed that true success lies in service to the nation. His legacy will inspire a self-reliant Bharat.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2025
Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tribute to Tata, said that his leadership seamlessly blended innovation with compassion, redefining the role of Indian enterprise in national development. The institutions he nurtured and the values he championed continue to guide generations, added Goyal.
On his Jayanti, I fondly remember Shri Ratan Tata ji with deep admiration and respect.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 28, 2025
His leadership seamlessly blended innovation with compassion, redefining the role of Indian enterprise in national development.
The institutions he nurtured and the values he championed… pic.twitter.com/MBP8z1bCg7
Paying tribute to the late industrialist, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that he was a nation builder who reshaped how business contributes to society. “Under his leadership, Indian industry achieved global recognition without compromising on values. His life remains a guiding light for ethical leadership and inclusive growth,” Shivakumar said.
Honouring the visionary industrialist Ratan Tata on his birth anniversary. He was a nation builder who reshaped how business contributes to society. Under his leadership, Indian industry achieved global recognition without compromising on values. His life remains a guiding light… pic.twitter.com/9sOkoTTp1N— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) December 28, 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis remembered late Tata as a leader who built not just enterprises, but trust, compassion, and faith Indian excellence, globally. His humility and vision remain a guiding light for every aspiring entrepreneur and citizen, the CM said.
Remembering the great visionary, Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata Ji on his Birth Anniversary!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 28, 2025
A leader who built not just enterprises, but trust, compassion, and faith Indian excellence, globally.
His humility and vision remain a guiding light for every aspiring entrepreneur and… pic.twitter.com/zwexT2zsKx
