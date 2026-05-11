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India Remains Secure; There Is No Shortage Of Petroleum Products Or Essential Commodities: Officials

In this image posted on May 11, 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, right, chairs the fifth meeting of the Inter-Ministerial Group of Ministers to review risks to energy supply chains and availability of essential commodities, in New Delhi. Union Ministers JP Nadda, Hardeep Singh Puri, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kiren Rijiju, and others, are also seen. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired the fifth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia here, where the government reviewed the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and assessed India’s preparedness to deal with any fallout.

Officials from different ministries present at the meeting informed Singh that India remains secure and there is no shortage of petroleum products or essential commodities despite severe global disruptions caused by the conflict.

According to the officials, India currently maintains reserves of 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of natural gas and 45 days of LPG rolling stock. India’s foreign exchange reserves were stated to be at a comfortable $703 billion.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Jagat Prakash Nadda, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Jitendra Singh.

It was underlined in the meeting that India, the world’s third-largest oil refiner and fourth-largest exporter of petroleum products, continues to fully meet domestic demand while exporting petroleum products to over 150 countries. However, it was acknowledged that the country is bearing a heavy financial burden due to elevated international crude oil prices.

Officials said India’s oil marketing companies have absorbed losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore per day to shield consumers from sharp increases in fuel prices. Under-recoveries in the first quarter of 2026 have reportedly touched nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. The government noted that while many countries have witnessed fuel price hikes of 30 to 70 per cent, retail petroleum prices in India have remained stable for over 70 days since the conflict began.

The ministers appealed to citizens not to panic or indulge in panic buying, stressing that supply chains for fuel and essential commodities remain stable. The meeting also discussed long-term conservation measures aimed at reducing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and strengthening India’s resilience in case the geopolitical crisis prolongs.

The review meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt fuel conservation measures and reduce wasteful consumption. The Prime Minister had called on people to use public transport and carpooling to cut petrol and diesel consumption, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, prefer domestic tourism, and postpone non-essential gold purchases for a year.