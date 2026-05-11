India Remains Secure; There Is No Shortage Of Petroleum Products Or Essential Commodities: Officials
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the fifth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers on West Asia in New Delhi on Monday.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired the fifth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on West Asia here, where the government reviewed the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and assessed India’s preparedness to deal with any fallout.
Officials from different ministries present at the meeting informed Singh that India remains secure and there is no shortage of petroleum products or essential commodities despite severe global disruptions caused by the conflict.
According to the officials, India currently maintains reserves of 60 days of crude oil, 60 days of natural gas and 45 days of LPG rolling stock. India’s foreign exchange reserves were stated to be at a comfortable $703 billion.
The meeting was attended by Union Ministers Jagat Prakash Nadda, Hardeep Singh Puri, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Jitendra Singh.
It was underlined in the meeting that India, the world’s third-largest oil refiner and fourth-largest exporter of petroleum products, continues to fully meet domestic demand while exporting petroleum products to over 150 countries. However, it was acknowledged that the country is bearing a heavy financial burden due to elevated international crude oil prices.
Officials said India’s oil marketing companies have absorbed losses of nearly Rs 1,000 crore per day to shield consumers from sharp increases in fuel prices. Under-recoveries in the first quarter of 2026 have reportedly touched nearly Rs 2 lakh crore. The government noted that while many countries have witnessed fuel price hikes of 30 to 70 per cent, retail petroleum prices in India have remained stable for over 70 days since the conflict began.
The ministers appealed to citizens not to panic or indulge in panic buying, stressing that supply chains for fuel and essential commodities remain stable. The meeting also discussed long-term conservation measures aimed at reducing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and strengthening India’s resilience in case the geopolitical crisis prolongs.
The review meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to adopt fuel conservation measures and reduce wasteful consumption. The Prime Minister had called on people to use public transport and carpooling to cut petrol and diesel consumption, avoid unnecessary foreign travel, prefer domestic tourism, and postpone non-essential gold purchases for a year.
He had also appealed to farmers to reduce chemical fertiliser use by 50 per cent, adopt natural farming practices and shift towards solar-powered irrigation pumps to reduce diesel dependence.
During the meeting, Rajnath Singh directed ministries and state governments to institutionalise fuel efficiency measures, public awareness campaigns and responsible consumption behaviour at the ground level.
Singh said India's immediate priorities were ensuring uninterrupted energy flows, maintaining economic stability and securing maritime trade routes. He stressed the need for vigilance and comprehensive preparedness to tackle any escalation in the global situation.
The Defence Minister also emphasised the urgency of accelerating India’s transition towards renewable and alternative energy sources, diversifying energy supply chains and investing in energy-efficient technologies. He called for a reassessment of strategic reserve requirements to strengthen future energy security.
Highlighting the wider implications of the West Asia crisis, Singh said international conflicts in an interconnected world inevitably affect all countries directly or indirectly.
He stressed the importance of strategic crisis anticipation, early warning assessments and coordinated whole-of-government preparedness.
The ministers were also briefed on recent economic support measures for industry and MSMEs. The Union Cabinet on May 5 approved the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme 5.0, aimed at facilitating an additional credit flow of Rs 2.55 lakh crore with 100 per cent credit guarantee coverage for MSMEs and 90 per cent coverage for non-MSMEs and the airline sector.
Additionally, the Finance Ministry introduced force majeure-related relief measures for public procurement contracts, allowing performance deadlines to be extended by two to four months from February 28, 2026, due to the ongoing crisis.