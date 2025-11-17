ETV Bharat / bharat

India Remains Committed To Best Interests Of People Of Bangladesh: MEA On Hasina Verdict

New Delhi: Hours after a special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death, India on Monday said it noted the verdict and that it will engage constructively with all stakeholders considering peace, democracy and stability in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to the best interests of people.

Hasina was found guilty of crimes against humanity by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and sentenced to death. The Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.