India Remains Committed To Best Interests Of People Of Bangladesh: MEA On Hasina Verdict

Sheikh Hasina was found guilty of crimes against humanity by the country's International Crimes Tribunal and sentenced to death.

A file picture of Deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 17, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST

New Delhi: Hours after a special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death, India on Monday said it noted the verdict and that it will engage constructively with all stakeholders considering peace, democracy and stability in the neighbouring country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India remains committed to the best interests of people.

Hasina was found guilty of crimes against humanity by the country's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and sentenced to death. The Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.

"India has noted the verdict announced by the 'International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh' concerning former prime minister Sheikh Hasina," the MEA said.

"As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country," it said.

"We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders to that end," the MEA added.

