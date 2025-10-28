ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Releases Its Manifesto With Focus On Employment; Slams NDA For Not Announcing CM Candidate Or Releasing Manifesto

Patna: Vowing to turn Bihar into a developed state and asking the people not to allow it to become a colony of the outside powers, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other partners of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA, also known as the Mahagathbandhan) jointly released the election manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls on Tuesday.

Aptly named as ‘Bihar ka Tejashwi Pran’, meaning Bihar’s magnificent vow after Tejashwi, who is the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition bloc, the manifesto pledges a complete change of the entire Bihar. It has also been termed as “INDIA’s resolution letter for a just and new Bihar.”

“We do not intend to just form the government, we also aim at making (developing) Bihar. All our Mahagathbandhan allies have jointly prepared this resolution document. Our pledge is to make Bihar the number one state in the country. This is a vow of parties and hearts, and we will fulfil it even at the cost of our lives,” Tejashwi said while releasing the manifesto before media persons.

“Some outsiders want to convert Bihar into a colony. We will not tolerate it or allow it to happen,” Tejashwi added. The RJD leader appealed to the government officers not to allow any dishonesty or theft of votes in the upcoming two-phase assembly elections, which would be held on November 6 and 11.

“This is the first time that 1500 companies of security forces have been deployed in Bihar to conduct elections. We have knowledge about the instructions given by officers and bureaucrats. I politely request them not to let the state become a colony of others, and not to allow cheating and theft of votes. They should remember the oath they took on the Constitution,” Tejashwi said.

Speaking further, he revealed his fears about the polls being compromised, and pointed out that the government has given instructions for ‘slow polling’ at the booths where the opposition alliance secured 60 per cent votes. He added that the alliance workers would be alert at the booths and record videos of everything.

Asserting that the manifesto was practical, Tejashwi added that the blueprint for its implementation would be unveiled in a few days. He also promised to move ‘toddy’ (fermented palm sap) from the purview of prohibition in the state to economically help the ‘Pasi’ or toddy-tapper community in eking out a living.

Expressing sympathy with Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and corrupt officers were using him as a mask or a front for their own designs.

“The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has not made any official announcement about its chief ministerial candidate. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly said that Nitish will not be the chief minister again. The BJP is just using him (Nitish). The ruling alliance has not even released its election manifesto, indicating that it has no plan, blueprint or vision for the state’s development,” Tejashwi added.

Congress media and publicity department’s chairman Pawan Khera, CPIM general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPM state general secretary Lalan Chaudhary, CPI state secretary Ram Naresh Pandey, Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni, and India Inclusive Party (IIP) leader IP Gupta were present on the occasion.