India Rejects 'Unwarranted References' In Joint Communique Of OIC Contact Group On JK
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that repeated endorsement of such motivated narratives only raises serious questions about the credibility of OIC.
By PTI
Published : September 23, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Wednesday categorically rejected the "unwarranted and factually incorrect" references to India in the joint communique of an OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, and said the OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India.
The entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are "integral and inalienable part of India", and "no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality", the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Pakistan's foreign ministry, in a post on X on Wednesday, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the ministerial meeting of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 met with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov @Bayramov_Jeyhun on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) September 23, 2026
The two Foreign Ministers held a… pic.twitter.com/VdNaeQLqEq
Dar urged OIC member states to maintain a "unified position" on Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations and other international fora. He reiterated Pakistan's commitment to a "just and peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people", the post said. The references made to Jammu and Kashmir drew a sharp response from New Delhi.
"India categorically rejects the unwarranted and factually incorrect references to India in the Joint Communique of the so-called OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir. The OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India," the MEA said in a statement.
Statement on references to India in the Joint Communiqué of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 23, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/nEvJS3P3ZS pic.twitter.com/AGfN5A6YYh
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in a post on X, shared India's statement on references to it in the joint communique of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir. In the statement, the MEA also said, "Repeated endorsement of such motivated narratives only raises serious questions on the credibility of OIC."
"Instead of offering a platform to Pakistan to peddle its fabricated and motivated propaganda, OIC will be better advised to counsel Pakistan, which has a well-documented record of supporting and sponsoring terrorism, to look inwards and address the continuing threat of terrorism emanating from territories under its control," it said.
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