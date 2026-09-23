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India Rejects 'Unwarranted References' In Joint Communique Of OIC Contact Group On JK

FILE - MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: India on Wednesday categorically rejected the "unwarranted and factually incorrect" references to India in the joint communique of an OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, and said the OIC has no locus standi to pronounce on matters that are strictly internal to India. The entire Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are "integral and inalienable part of India", and "no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality", the Ministry of External Affairs said. Pakistan's foreign ministry, in a post on X on Wednesday, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar addressed the ministerial meeting of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.