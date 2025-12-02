ETV Bharat / bharat

India Rejects Reports About Denial Of Airspace To Pakistan To Send Aid To Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India on Monday expeditiously heeded to Pakistan's request to use Indian airspace to send humanitarian assistance to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, people familiar with the matter said. They also described as "fake" reports in the Pakistani media that India has not granted an overflight facility to Pakistan to send aid to Sri Lanka.

The official request for overflight was submitted by Pakistan at around 1300 hours (Indian time) on Monday, seeking permission to fly over Indian airspace, the people said. Given the fact that the request pertained to humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka, India expeditiously cleared the request and intimated the same to Pakistan at 1730 hours (Indian time) on Monday through official channels, they said.

It was processed at the shortest notice period of four hours, they added. This gesture from India, despite Pakistan having banned its airspace for Indian airlines, was considered purely on humanitarian grounds, the people said.