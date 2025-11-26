ETV Bharat / bharat

India Rejects Pak's Criticism Of Flag Ceremony At Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers to the saffron flag before its hoisting atop the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple during the Dhwajarohan Utsav at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat also present ( ANI )

New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation at a ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram temple and said the neighbouring country, with a deeply strained record of repression of minorities, has no moral standing to lecture others.

"We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others. Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record," he said.

Pakistan had criticised Modi's participation at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple on Tuesday that marked the formal completion of its construction.