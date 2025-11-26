India Rejects Pak's Criticism Of Flag Ceremony At Ram Temple
Jaiswal said Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others, rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan should focus on its own abysmal human rights record.
By PTI
Published : November 26, 2025 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Wednesday strongly rejected Pakistan's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation at a ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram temple and said the neighbouring country, with a deeply strained record of repression of minorities, has no moral standing to lecture others.
"We have seen the reported remarks and reject them with the contempt they deserve. As a country with a deeply stained record of bigotry, repression, and systemic mistreatment of its minorities," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.
"Pakistan has no moral standing to lecture others. Rather than delivering hypocritical homilies, Pakistan would do better to turn its gaze inwards and focus on its own abysmal human rights record," he said.
Pakistan had criticised Modi's participation at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple on Tuesday that marked the formal completion of its construction.
The Pakistan foreign office expressed "deep concern" over the ceremony and referred to the construction of the temple at the site of the Babri Mosque and alleged that it is a reflection of pressure on religious minorities in India.
PM Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday ceremonially hoisted the saffron flag (Dharma Dhwaj) atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Ayodhya was witnessing "another culmination of India's cultural consciousness" and the sacred flag stands as a "testament that truth ultimately triumphs over falsehood".
