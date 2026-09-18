ETV Bharat / bharat

India Rejects Pakistan's Allegations Regarding Collision Of Indian, Pak Ships

New Delhi: India on Friday strongly rejected Islamabad's allegations relating to a collision between a Pakistani vessel and an Indian Navy warship in the Arabian Sea. New Delhi on Wednesday summoned the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires (CDA) and lodged a strong protest over the "unacceptable conduct" by the Pakistan Navy vessel that led to the collision.

The incident happened on Tuesday night after the Pakistani vessel closed in on the frontline Indian Navy warship that was on a routine surveillance mission in the north Arabian Sea, according to the Indian side. The Pakistani foreign ministry had alleged that the incident happened following a "highly provocative and unacceptable action" by the Indian vessel in the Pakistan's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

"We have seen Pakistan's response to the protest we had lodged. It is the usual prevarication that we expected. We reject the allegations and insinuations contained therein," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his regular media briefing. The Indian ship INS Kolkata was on a routine deployment in the western Arabian sea when Pakistani naval ship Hunain conducted itself in an "unacceptable and unprofessional manner" at sea that resulted in the collision, he said.