India Rejects Expansion Of Only Non-Permanent UNSC Seats, Says Reform Would Be 'Bordering On Failure'
UNSC reform would be grossly inadequate, bordering on failure, if expansion is limited only to the non-permanent category, said Indian ambassador Harish Parvathaneni.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 9:40 AM IST
New Delhi: India has rejected proposals to expand only the non-permanent category of the UN Security Council, warning that such a reform would be "bordering on failure" and would leave the decision-making power of the five permanent members (P5) unchanged.
Addressing the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on United Nations Security Council reforms in New York on Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, raised strong objections to the latest Elements Paper and called for text-based negotiations and a clearer roadmap for achieving meaningful reform.
At the IGN meeting, the Indian envoy argued that the Elements Paper fails to accurately represent the views of most member states.
#IndiaAtUN— India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) June 15, 2026
PR @AmbHarishP delivered 🇮🇳’s statement at the discussion on Elements Paper at the IGN meeting on @UN Security Council reforms.
Full remarks here: https://t.co/Utnkf424d8@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/lIGR2RHwAr
"The Elements Paper reflects the views and understanding of the co-chairs. However, the document does not accurately portray the current state of discussions or the overwhelming views expressed by a majority of UN member states," Parvathaneni said.
The Indian envoy questioned how the paper defines areas of agreement and disagreement among member states. According to Parvathaneni, a convergence should not mean complete unanimity and could instead be understood as the view supported by a majority. He said the paper's approach to identifying convergences and divergences appeared unclear and subjective.
The ambassador also pointed to UN General Assembly Decision 62/557, which states that the purpose of the IGN process is to find a solution with the widest possible political support based on proposals made by member states. He said the decision does not mention "bridging proposals" and noted that, traditionally, such proposals are introduced only after a formal negotiating text has been circulated.
Parvathaneni criticised a proposal mentioned in the Elements Paper regarding "Fixed Regional Seats". He said the proposal does not actually expand the permanent category of the Security Council. According to him, it also weakens the principle of regional representation because countries occupying such seats would act in their national capacity rather than representing their regions.
He further argued that the proposal could undermine the interests of Small Island Developing States (SIDS), which India has consistently supported. He added, "This proposal confuses veto power with permanency."
Parvathaneni also rejected suggestions that the concept of a permanent seat requires further discussion. Referring to the UN Charter, Parvathaneni said Article 23 clearly divides Security Council membership into permanent and non-permanent categories, leaving no ambiguity about the meaning of a permanent seat.
The ambassador said the Elements Paper failed to adequately acknowledge the broad support for improving Africa's representation in the Security Council. He noted that discussions on the African model had received backing from key stakeholders.
Parvathaneni further said that support from a majority of member states for expanding the permanent category had been reduced in the paper to merely "a significant number of delegations." He argued that this wording does not accurately reflect the strong support expressed by countries individually and through groups such as the L.69, G4 and CARICOM.
Parvathaneni also expressed concerns that the paper presents expansion of the two-year non-permanent seats as a major area of agreement without fully reflecting the broader demands attached to such proposals. According to Parvathaneni, reforming only the non-permanent category would leave the decision-making power structure of the five permanent members (P5) unchanged. "UNSC reform would be grossly inadequate, bordering on failure, if expansion is limited only to the non-permanent category as it would fundamentally not change the decision making power-structure of the P5," he said.
Moreover, he warned against use of the principle that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" as a means to delay progress. According to him, countries favouring the status quo have used this argument to preserve existing inequalities within the Security Council.
Parvathaneni said India's long-standing support for expanding the permanent category is aimed at making the Security Council more balanced and representative while ensuring greater fairness in global decision-making.
The Indian envoy further called for a more structured reform process, and urged the co-chairs to prepare a formal negotiating text with clear milestones and timelines. He said such a document would allow member states and groups to engage in meaningful and result-oriented negotiations before considering any bridging proposals.
Reiterating India's commitment to supporting genuine efforts aimed at achieving meaningful reforms of the UN Security Council, Parvathaneni expressed hope that the co-chairs would take India's concerns into account and revise the Elements Paper to make it more objective.
Also Read:
- India Slams Pakistan At UNSC, Says States Sponsoring Terrorism Must Be Held Accountable
- 'Pakistan Pleaded For Ceasefire After Indian Strikes': India Rejects Pak's 'False' Op Sindoor Narrative At UNSC
- Pakistan's Terror Doctrine Exposes 'Hollow Commitment' To UN Charter: India Warns Of Consequences For Cross-Border Terrorism