ETV Bharat / bharat

India Rejects Expansion Of Only Non-Permanent UNSC Seats, Says Reform Would Be 'Bordering On Failure'

New Delhi: India has rejected proposals to expand only the non-permanent category of the UN Security Council, warning that such a reform would be "bordering on failure" and would leave the decision-making power of the five permanent members (P5) unchanged.

Addressing the Intergovernmental Negotiations (IGN) on United Nations Security Council reforms in New York on Monday, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Harish Parvathaneni, raised strong objections to the latest Elements Paper and called for text-based negotiations and a clearer roadmap for achieving meaningful reform.

At the IGN meeting, the Indian envoy argued that the Elements Paper fails to accurately represent the views of most member states.

"The Elements Paper reflects the views and understanding of the co-chairs. However, the document does not accurately portray the current state of discussions or the overwhelming views expressed by a majority of UN member states," Parvathaneni said.

The Indian envoy questioned how the paper defines areas of agreement and disagreement among member states. According to Parvathaneni, a convergence should not mean complete unanimity and could instead be understood as the view supported by a majority. He said the paper's approach to identifying convergences and divergences appeared unclear and subjective.

The ambassador also pointed to UN General Assembly Decision 62/557, which states that the purpose of the IGN process is to find a solution with the widest possible political support based on proposals made by member states. He said the decision does not mention "bridging proposals" and noted that, traditionally, such proposals are introduced only after a formal negotiating text has been circulated.

Parvathaneni criticised a proposal mentioned in the Elements Paper regarding "Fixed Regional Seats". He said the proposal does not actually expand the permanent category of the Security Council. According to him, it also weakens the principle of regional representation because countries occupying such seats would act in their national capacity rather than representing their regions.