ETV Bharat / bharat

India Rejects Criticism Of FCRA Bill By US Lawmakers

New Delhi: India on Friday rejected criticism by several US lawmakers over proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), describing the legislative matter as an internal affair.

A number of lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties, including Senator James Risch, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, voiced concerns over the planned changes to the FCRA, saying they could adversely impact Christian organisations and other civil society groups. External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the proposed changes to the FCRA are an internal legislative issue of India.

"We have seen the comments (critical of the proposed changes). Legislative matters concerning India are our internal affairs, on which decisions are taken by the Parliament of our country," Jaiswal said in his bi-weekly media briefing.

"I would also like to point out that there are several nations, including the United States, which regulate the flow of foreign funds," he said. Republican Congressman Riley Moore alleged that the proposed amendments to the FCRA would "permit government takeovers of churches and religious charities."