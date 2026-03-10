ETV Bharat / bharat

India Recycled Over 9.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of E-Waste In 2025-26: Environment Ministry

File picture of e-waste collection drive in Delhi, 2019 ( IANS )

By Santu Das New Delhi: More than 9.79 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of e-waste has been processed across the country so far in Fiscal Year 2025-26, as per the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). The Ministry updated the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, and officially announced the E-Waste (Management) Rules in November 2022, which have been in effect since April 1, 2023. These regulations govern 106 types of Electrical and Electronic Equipment (EEE) specified in Schedule 1 of the aforementioned Rules, which includes discarded mobile phones, computers, and UPS systems. In addition, it issued the Battery Waste Management Rules on August 24, 2022, aimed at ensuring the environmentally responsible management of waste batteries. These Rules encompass all categories of batteries, including automotive and eV batteries, portable batteries and industrial batteries. According to the Rules, producers, including importers, are assigned mandatory Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) targets for the collection and recycling or refurbishment of waste batteries. The EPR framework established under the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, prohibits the disposal of waste batteries in landfills. Recycling E-Waste To Preserve Environment