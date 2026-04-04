ETV Bharat / bharat

India Recovered Solidly From Global Shocks That Tested Its Resilience: Jaishankar

Raipur: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that India has put its resilience to the test and come out strong from global shocks, apparently referring to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Addressing the students and academicians at the convocation ceremony of IIM Raipur, Jaishankar said the country had successfully confronted challenges stemming from both domestic and external fronts.

He observed that the impact of conflicts on even distant societies has been profound, which is a testimony to the extent of globalisation.

“No one can dispute that multiple global shocks have recently tested our resilience and that India has come through them solidly,” Jaishankar added.

The crisis in West Asia, which began in February after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, has impacted global fuel supply and triggered a shortage of hydrocarbons.