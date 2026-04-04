India Recovered Solidly From Global Shocks That Tested Its Resilience: Jaishankar
The External Affairs Minister said that the world was facing an increasingly volatile and unpredictable environment due to various conflicts.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Raipur: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday said that India has put its resilience to the test and come out strong from global shocks, apparently referring to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
Addressing the students and academicians at the convocation ceremony of IIM Raipur, Jaishankar said the country had successfully confronted challenges stemming from both domestic and external fronts.
He observed that the impact of conflicts on even distant societies has been profound, which is a testimony to the extent of globalisation.
“No one can dispute that multiple global shocks have recently tested our resilience and that India has come through them solidly,” Jaishankar added.
The crisis in West Asia, which began in February after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, has impacted global fuel supply and triggered a shortage of hydrocarbons.
Addressing the 15th Annual Convocation Ceremony @iimraipur. https://t.co/arL8uNljnl— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 4, 2026
Jaishankar stressed that there was no getting away from building robust national capabilities, which he noted is the most effective way for de-risking and developing leverage. "The global order is changing with visible shifts in relative power and influence of countries. The turbulence in the world is currently structural in many ways," he added.
The minister said that the new developments in technology, energy, military capability, connectivity and resources had encouraged risk-taking in an increasingly competitive environment. "Everything today is being leveraged if not weaponised. The world is confronted with the prospects of securing itself in an increasingly volatile and unpredictable environment," he said.
“This has necessitated a larger inclination to hedge, to derisk and diversify, whether it’s a business choice or a foreign policy part,” Jaishankar added.
He identified the COVID pandemic, conflicts, and climate change as the three challenges in the decade. He said more inclusive growth, representative politics and decisive leadership have created a new foundation.
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