India Records 162 Tiger Deaths In 2025; Madhya Pradesh With 54, Uttarakhand With 19 Have Alarming Fatality Rates
This is higher than the 126 tiger deaths in 2024 and close to the approaching 10-year high of 182 tiger deaths in 2023.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
By Naveen Uniyal
Dehradun: The spike in tiger deaths across India, and particularly in Uttarakhand, has reached record levels. The highest occurrence of tiger deaths is consistently found around the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand.
This year, 2025, a total of 19 tigers have died in the reserve, even as 15 days remain for the year to end. In the past three years, at least 57 tiger deaths have been recorded in Uttarakhand, taking the average to almost one tiger death every month.
In 2024, a total of 16 tigers died in the state. Similarly, in 2023, the number of tiger deaths was 22. Thus, on average, more than one tiger death is being recorded every month.
The year 2025 has also been an alarming one in terms of fatalities nationwide, with a total of about 162 tiger deaths recorded till mid-December. This is higher than the 126 tiger deaths in 2024 and close to the approaching 10-year high of 182 tiger deaths in 2023.
While the reason for the increasing number of tiger deaths is attributed to successful conservation and rising populations, these have also exposed systemic gaps in habitat management and enforcement, according to wildlife and conservation experts.
Besides, the good news about Uttarakhand tiger conservation is that most of the cases of tiger deaths are now being attributed to natural causes. There has been a decrease in poaching incidents.
According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority data, Madhya Pradesh is another state which alone recorded 54 tiger deaths in 2025. Maharashtra also saw approximately 36 tiger deaths in 2025. Karnataka recorded 15 tiger deaths, Kerala 13 and Tamil Nadu approximately 10 during the same period.
Umar Qureshi, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, says that Corbett is the largest source area for tigers in North India. WII has already submitted its report on this. Umar Qureshi says that source areas are extremely important for tigers. Due to conservation efforts, the tiger population is increasing in Corbett and its surrounding areas, as well as in Uttar Pradesh. (The National Tiger Conservation Authority identifies specific reserves as "source populations" because their high reproduction rates allow tigers to disperse into surrounding forests and neighbouring states.)
Umar Qureshi says that source areas are extremely important for tigers. Due to conservation efforts, the tiger population is increasing in Corbett and its surrounding areas, as well as in Uttar Pradesh.
Uttarakhand ranks third in the country in terms of tiger population. Significantly, the number of tigers in the state is increasing year after year. Tigers are being sighted frequently in Corbett and the surrounding areas. Their presence has increased to such an extent that there are more tigers here than in many other tiger reserves in the country.
According to the 2022 tiger census in India, there are a total of 3,682 tigers in the country. Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers, with 785 recorded. Karnataka is second with 563 tigers, followed by Uttarakhand with 560. However, in terms of density, Corbett Tiger Reserve ranks first in the country for its tiger population.
Interestingly, the states with the highest number of tigers also have the highest number of tiger deaths.
On this matter, Uttarakhand Forest Department Minister Subodh Uniyal says that the Uttarakhand Forest Department is continuously working towards the conservation of tigers. Perhaps this is why the tiger population in the state is increasing rapidly. Corbett National Park, which has the highest density of tigers, is also located in Uttarakhand.
Data from the last 12 years shows that approximately 50% of tiger deaths occur within tiger reserves. 42% of tiger deaths have been recorded outside tiger reserves. The cause of death for about 7 per cent of tigers remains unclear. In these cases, tiger skins or bones were recovered from poachers.
Regarding tiger deaths, Honorary Warden Rajiv Talwar says, “While the tiger mortality figures clearly indicate a significant number of deaths, the records of natural deaths are reassuring. Importantly, the department has been successful in reducing poaching cases.