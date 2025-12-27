ETV Bharat / bharat

India Records 162 Tiger Deaths In 2025; Madhya Pradesh With 54, Uttarakhand With 19 Have Alarming Fatality Rates

By Naveen Uniyal

Dehradun: The spike in tiger deaths across India, and particularly in Uttarakhand, has reached record levels. The highest occurrence of tiger deaths is consistently found around the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR) in Uttarakhand.

This year, 2025, a total of 19 tigers have died in the reserve, even as 15 days remain for the year to end. In the past three years, at least 57 tiger deaths have been recorded in Uttarakhand, taking the average to almost one tiger death every month.

In 2024, a total of 16 tigers died in the state. Similarly, in 2023, the number of tiger deaths was 22. Thus, on average, more than one tiger death is being recorded every month.

The year 2025 has also been an alarming one in terms of fatalities nationwide, with a total of about 162 tiger deaths recorded till mid-December. This is higher than the 126 tiger deaths in 2024 and close to the approaching 10-year high of 182 tiger deaths in 2023.

While the reason for the increasing number of tiger deaths is attributed to successful conservation and rising populations, these have also exposed systemic gaps in habitat management and enforcement, according to wildlife and conservation experts.

Besides, the good news about Uttarakhand tiger conservation is that most of the cases of tiger deaths are now being attributed to natural causes. There has been a decrease in poaching incidents.

According to the National Tiger Conservation Authority data, Madhya Pradesh is another state which alone recorded 54 tiger deaths in 2025. Maharashtra also saw approximately 36 tiger deaths in 2025. Karnataka recorded 15 tiger deaths, Kerala 13 and Tamil Nadu approximately 10 during the same period.