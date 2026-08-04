India Records 12% Monsoon Rainfall Deficit; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Across Several States
Delhi, Assam and Kerala remain under weather watch as IMD forecasts heavy rain despite India's 12% monsoon rainfall deficit | Ankita Kumari reports.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 2:56 PM IST
India may be staring at a 12 per cent rainfall deficit this monsoon season, but rainfall has become increasingly uneven. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast another active spell over North, East and Northeast India even as activity over parts of Central and West India is expected to weaken in the coming weeks.
The changing monsoon pattern has already triggered floods in Assam, landslides in Kerala and rain-related disruptions across several states.
According to the IMD, India received 416.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 3, against the normal 472.6 mm, leaving the country with a 12 per cent rainfall deficit. While 16 states and Union Territories have recorded deficient rainfall, another 16 have received normal rainfall and four have reported excess or large excess rainfall, highlighting the uneven distribution of rainfall across the country.
The weather office said the active phase is being driven by a combination of a fresh western disturbance, the monsoon trough stretching from Anupgarh through Delhi, Lucknow, Daltonganj and Murshidabad towards Manipur, and multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. These systems are expected to keep rainfall concentrated over northern and eastern India through the week.
Weather Alert Across India
North India: Delhi is likely to witness another spell of rain on Tuesday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the national capital after it recorded its warmest August night in three years. The changing monsoon pattern is expected to keep rainfall activity active over northern India during the coming days.
The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir for the next three days, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may continue receiving heavy rain until August 9. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness rain, with isolated heavy showers forecast over several districts.
East India: Rainfall activity is likely to remain widespread over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand during the next six days, while Bihar is expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next few days.
The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected over Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, raising the risk of flooding, landslides and waterlogging.
Authorities have advised people to avoid open areas during thunderstorms and remain cautious in low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Northeast India: This region continues to battle one of the season's worst spells of monsoon rainfall.
The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, including isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. The weather office has warned that the fresh spell could aggravate flooding, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.
The warning comes as Assam's flood death toll has risen to 87, with more than 1.28 lakh people affected across seven districts, according to an official bulletin. Two more deaths were reported from Sivasagar district, while rescue and relief operations continue in several flood-hit areas. With more heavy rainfall forecast this week, authorities fear the flood situation could deteriorate further in low-lying districts and along major river systems.
The IMD has also issued low to moderate flash flood risk warnings for several districts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim and north Bengal, warning that saturated soil and continued rainfall could trigger flash floods, inundation and landslides in vulnerable areas.
Central and West India: While rainfall activity is expected to remain active over parts of Central India for the next few days, weather models indicate that the primary rain belt could gradually shift towards northern and eastern India as August progresses.
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, with isolated heavy rainfall likely in several districts.
Meanwhile, Konkan and Goa are expected to receive widespread rainfall, while Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra & Kutch are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread showers.
South India: Kerala also continues to remain under the grip of an active southwest monsoon. A landslide in Malappuram disrupted traffic on the Nadukani-Parappanangadi State Highway, while several districts remain under weather alerts following continuous rainfall.
The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Kerala and Mahe along with Coastal Karnataka and Lakshadweep during the coming days. Heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on Tuesday and again later this week, while Coastal Karnataka is expected to receive heavy showers through August 9. Strong surface winds have also been forecast over Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.
Authorities have advised residents in hilly and landslide-prone areas to remain cautious as persistent rainfall could trigger more landslides, waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
Fishermen Asked To Avoid Sea
The IMD has also issued a fishermen's advisory, warning of squally weather over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts, where strong winds and rough sea conditions are expected over the next few days.
Expert View: Is India's Monsoon Pattern Changing?
Environmentalist Hishmi Husain said the recent concentration of rainfall over North and Northeast India is being driven primarily by short-term atmospheric conditions, including the shifting monsoon trough, active low-pressure systems and regional circulation patterns. However, he noted that the pattern also aligns with a longer-term climate trend.
According to him, research over the past few decades indicates that climate change is increasing rainfall variability, leading to heavier downpours in some regions and prolonged dry spells in others. While one season alone cannot confirm a permanent shift, the evidence suggests India's monsoon is becoming increasingly erratic and spatially uneven rather than uniformly weaker.
El Nino Could Widen Regional Rainfall Gaps
Environmentalist Rajesh Paul said a strengthening El Niño is unlikely to suppress rainfall uniformly across India. Instead, it could increase regional contrasts, with some areas receiving excessive rainfall while others continue to face significant deficits.
He said El Nino is increasingly interacting with the Indian Ocean Dipole, regional sea-surface temperatures and local weather systems, producing sharp regional differences in rainfall. Combined with climate change, future El Nino events could intensify floods in some states while increasing drought risk in others, making water-resource management and climate adaptation even more critical.
As India enters the second half of the southwest monsoon season, the IMD expects rainfall to remain concentrated over North, East and Northeast India, while activity over parts of Central and West India gradually eases.
Even with a 12 per cent nationwide rainfall deficit, experts say the biggest challenge is no longer just the quantity of rain but its increasingly uneven distribution, with some regions battling devastating floods. In contrast, others continue to wait for adequate monsoon showers.
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