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India Records 12% Monsoon Rainfall Deficit; IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain Across Several States

People walk with umbrellas across the Ridge Maidan amid rain in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on Tuesday. ( IANS )

India may be staring at a 12 per cent rainfall deficit this monsoon season, but rainfall has become increasingly uneven. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast another active spell over North, East and Northeast India even as activity over parts of Central and West India is expected to weaken in the coming weeks.

The changing monsoon pattern has already triggered floods in Assam, landslides in Kerala and rain-related disruptions across several states.

According to the IMD, India received 416.3 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 3, against the normal 472.6 mm, leaving the country with a 12 per cent rainfall deficit. While 16 states and Union Territories have recorded deficient rainfall, another 16 have received normal rainfall and four have reported excess or large excess rainfall, highlighting the uneven distribution of rainfall across the country.

Commuters make their way through rain-soaked streets during morning showers in Gurugram, Haryana, on Tuesday. (IANS)

The weather office said the active phase is being driven by a combination of a fresh western disturbance, the monsoon trough stretching from Anupgarh through Delhi, Lucknow, Daltonganj and Murshidabad towards Manipur, and multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over Rajasthan, Bihar, Assam and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. These systems are expected to keep rainfall concentrated over northern and eastern India through the week.

Weather Alert Across India

North India: Delhi is likely to witness another spell of rain on Tuesday, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert for the national capital after it recorded its warmest August night in three years. The changing monsoon pattern is expected to keep rainfall activity active over northern India during the coming days.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir for the next three days, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may continue receiving heavy rain until August 9. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness rain, with isolated heavy showers forecast over several districts.

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road following a continuous downpour, in Patiala on Tuesday. (ANI)

East India: Rainfall activity is likely to remain widespread over West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Jharkhand during the next six days, while Bihar is expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next few days.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. Heavy rainfall is expected over Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, raising the risk of flooding, landslides and waterlogging.

Authorities have advised people to avoid open areas during thunderstorms and remain cautious in low-lying and flood-prone locations.

A man walks along the waterlogged area of the Anil Nagar after incessant rain, in Guwahati, on Tuesday. (PTI)

Northeast India: This region continues to battle one of the season's worst spells of monsoon rainfall.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Assam and Meghalaya, including isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days. The weather office has warned that the fresh spell could aggravate flooding, landslides and waterlogging in vulnerable areas.