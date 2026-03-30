India Recorded 431 Snakebite Deaths In 2025: Govt In LS; 2024 Health Ministry Statement Put Toll At 50,000
At 157, Karnataka, according to the latest government data, recorded the highest snakebite deaths, up from 101 in 2024 and 19 in 2023.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
New Delhi: India recorded 431 snakebite deaths in 2025, up from 370 in 2024 and 183 in 2023, the Union environment ministry informed the Lok Sabha in a written response on Monday.
Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, while responding to a question by Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a communication to all States and Union Territories, advising them to notify snakebite as a notifiable disease under the respective State Public Health Acts.
"Based on the information received, eight States, namely Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha, have so far declared snakebite cases and deaths as notifiable," the minister said.
As per the data shared by the minister, Karnataka recorded the highest 157 deaths, up from 101 in 2024 and 19 in 2023.
Mallikarjun had asked whether the Centre had undertaken any assessment or carried out a study of the increasing incidence of human-snake conflict in forest fringe and rural areas and its linkage with habitat loss, climate variability and ecological imbalance.
She also sought information about the steps proposed to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination to reduce snakebite fatalities while ensuring ecological protection of reptile species.
In his reply, Singh said Snakebite-related cases and deaths are reported by States and Union Territories under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) through the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP).
"The protection and management of wildlife is primarily the responsibility of the respective State Governments and Union Territory Administrations. In accordance with the provisions of Section 33 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, this Ministry has issued guidelines for management planning of protected areas and other landscape elements," the minister said.
He said that an advisory on dealing with human-wildlife conflict was issued by the Ministry in 2021, recommending coordinated interdepartmental action, identification of conflict hotspots, adherence to Standard Operating Procedures, establishment of rapid response teams, and formation of State and district-level committees to review and expedite the disbursement of ex-gratia relief.
"In line with the global target to halve deaths due to snakebite by 2030, the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (NAPSE) has been developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in consultation with relevant Ministries and stakeholders," the ministry said.
The data on snakebite deaths shared in Lok Sabha is based on what the states and UTs had reported through the IDSP–IHIP platform. Otherwise, the number of snakebite deaths in India annually is much higher. The Ministry of Health, in its 2024 statement, has said that around 50,000 deaths occur in India of an estimated 3-4 million snakebites annually, which accounts for half of all snakebite deaths globally.
"Only a small proportion of snakebite victims across countries report to the clinics and hospitals and the actual burden of snake bite is grossly underreported," the ministry said.
ETV Bharat also reported on March 14 that each year, about 3-4 million snakebites occur in India, which lead to nearly 50,000–60,000 deaths. Around 90 per cent of snakebites in India are caused by common krait, Indian cobra, Russell's viper and saw-scaled viper.
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