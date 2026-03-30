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India Recorded 431 Snakebite Deaths In 2025: Govt In LS; 2024 Health Ministry Statement Put Toll At 50,000

New Delhi: India recorded 431 snakebite deaths in 2025, up from 370 in 2024 and 183 in 2023, the Union environment ministry informed the Lok Sabha in a written response on Monday.

Minister of State for Environment, Kirti Vardhan Singh, while responding to a question by Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a communication to all States and Union Territories, advising them to notify snakebite as a notifiable disease under the respective State Public Health Acts.

"Based on the information received, eight States, namely Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Odisha, have so far declared snakebite cases and deaths as notifiable," the minister said.

A 15-feet-long King cobra rescued from the Jiyajuri tea garden by Dulu Bora, a known snake rescuer in Nagaon in 2021 | File photo (ANI)

As per the data shared by the minister, Karnataka recorded the highest 157 deaths, up from 101 in 2024 and 19 in 2023.

Mallikarjun had asked whether the Centre had undertaken any assessment or carried out a study of the increasing incidence of human-snake conflict in forest fringe and rural areas and its linkage with habitat loss, climate variability and ecological imbalance.

She also sought information about the steps proposed to strengthen inter-ministerial coordination to reduce snakebite fatalities while ensuring ecological protection of reptile species.