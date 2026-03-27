ETV Bharat / bharat

India Reaffirms Support For Bangladesh's Quest For Justice For 1971

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reaffirmed India's unwavering support for Bangladesh's quest for justice against the brutal military crackdown by Pakistan and the targeted killing of millions of innocent Bangladeshi citizens in 1971.

The remarks came three days after Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman described Pakistan's Operation Searchlight in that year against unarmed Bangladeshi people as "one of the most heinous genocides in history".

"We all are aware of the terrible atrocities committed by Pakistan during 'Operation Searchlight' in 1971. The genocide involved systematic and targeted murder of millions of innocent Bangladeshi people and mass sexual crimes against women," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It also forced millions to flee the country and seek shelter in India as refugees. These atrocities shook the conscience of the world. Pakistan however, remains in denial to this very day of its crimes," he said at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal said India supports Bangladesh in its "desire for justice". Bangladesh observes March 25 as Genocide Day to commemorate one of the darkest chapters in its history. On this day in 1971, Pakistan began Operation Searchlight that was aimed at at crushing the Bangladeshi nationalist movement.

In a social media post a day ahead of Genocide Day, Rahman recalled how Pakistani military launched the brutal crackdown on innocent people.

"In the history of freedom-loving Bangladesh, 25 March 1971 remains one of the most disgraceful and brutal days. On that dark night, the Pakistani occupation forces carried out one of the most heinous genocides in history against the unarmed people of Bangladesh in the name of 'Operation Searchlight'," he said.