ETV Bharat / bharat

India Reacts Sharply To Chinese Readout Of Jaishankar-Wang Meeting

New Delhi: India on Friday said it hasn't violated China's sovereignty in any manner but Beijing continues to illegally occupy territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, as New Delhi reacted sharply to Chinese readouts referring to issues such as sovereignty in official readouts of bilateral meetings.

India's remarks came in response to a Chinese readout of a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Manila on Wednesday.

It mentioned that Jaishankar assured the Chinese side about respecting China's sovereignty, including issues such as Taiwan and Tibet.

Sources said the external affairs minister did not make such comments as claimed by the Chinese side.

"Let me say that the external affairs minister said that when it comes to sovereignty issues, it is actually India that should be and is raising them," said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal answering a question at a media briefing.

"India does not violate China's sovereignty in any manner and has been consistent, but China is in illegal occupation of Indian territories in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh since 1963, where India's right is officially acknowledged even by China," he said.

"Also, there are Chinese projects on territories in Jammu and Kashmir that belong to India and we object to that," Jaiswal said.