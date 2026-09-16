ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Rank On Global Gender Gap Index Unchanged At 131; Iceland Retains Top Spot

This photograph shows a sign displayed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on the eve of the WEF annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2026. (Representational Image) ( AFP )

New Delhi/Geneva: India retained the 131st rank on the Global Gender Gap Index 2026 released by the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, with Iceland, Finland and Norway maintaining their top three slots respectively.

Only 14 countries ranked below India on the index of 145 countries. These include Papua New Guinea, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Mali, Algeria and Congo. Chad was the lowest-ranked country in the index, with Iran and Pakistan joining it in the bottom three.

Geneva-based WEF said that nearly every economy tracked since 2006 by the index has advanced gender parity, but noted that full parity is still 120 years away. Globally, 69.2 per cent of the gender gap has now been closed, up by 0.4 percentage points over the last year, the WEF said. 100 per cent represents full parity.

In India, the world's most populous country with approximately 1.5 billion people, the progress towards gender parity stood at 64.5 per cent, below the global average. While India's score improved slightly over the last year, its global ranking remained unchanged at 131st.

Overall, India’s gender parity increased by 4.3 percentage points since 2006, primarily due to gains in educational attainment. In the Economic Participation and Opportunity subindex, India reported a 41.2 per cent parity score, 0.5 higher than the previous edition but 3.5 percentage points lower from its best result in 2013.

Strong advances in professional and technical workers doubled parity from 26.6 per cent in 2006 to 49.9 per cent in 2026 in India. Representation among legislators, senior officials and managers also improved by 10 percentage points since the 2006 edition, but it remains comparatively low at 13.1 per cent.

Parity in labour-force participation saw a marginal improvement over the past two decades, standing at 44.1 per cent in 2026. In the educational attainment subindex, India posted a 96.6 per cent parity score, though it fell by 0.5 percentage points from the last year.

In 'Health and Survival', India improved its score from last year's edition, reaching 95.6 per cent parity. Despite an upward trajectory since 2017, India's sex ratio at birth in 2026 continued to stand nearly one percentage point lower than in 2006.

Political Empowerment was India's highest-ranked subindex in 2026, with 24.5 per cent of the gap closed and a global rank of 67th.

India had one of the highest starting parity scores on the head-of-state indicator (42.9 per cent in 2006), which increased to 72.3 per cent over the index's first decade, reflecting many years of female leadership within the indicator's rolling 50-year reference period.

However, since 2021, the indicator's score has declined to its present 40.7 per cent. Across other indicators, parity remained comparatively lower in India, the WEF said. In Parliament, a 16.1 per cent gender gap was closed in 2026, marking an overall gain of 7 percentage points since 2006.