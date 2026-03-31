ETV Bharat / bharat

India Ramps Up PNG Rollout, 2.7 Lakh New Connections Given In March

New Delhi: India added more than 3.1 lakh new piped natural gas (PNG) connections in March, and another 2.7 lakh connections were issued as the government accelerated expansion of cleaner fuel networks amid supply disruptions following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

With the war in West Asia disrupting cooking gas LPG supplies, the government has been pushing for greater adoption of piped natural gas - considered more convenient than LPG cylinders for everyday use as gas is delivered through a pipeline directly to the home without the botheration of booking refills.

The war has effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz - the shipping lane through which India got most of its LPG. While LPG supplies have been disrupted, half of the country's requirement of natural gas is produced locally, and for the rest there are diversified sources.

"During the month of March, more than 3.1 lakh connections, including domestic, commercial, hostel, mess, canteen, etc., have been gasified. In addition to the above, more than 2.7 lakh new connections have been given and are being gasified," an oil ministry statement said, giving an update on the fallout of developments in West Asia.

India at the end of February had 1.64 crore domestic PNG connections, 48,568 commercial and 21,512 industrial connections. The 3.1 lakh gasified connections refer to those which had been applied for in earlier months and had been connected, and gas supplies started in March. Besides, 2.7 lakh is the number of new PNG connections sought during the month, for which gas supplies are in the process of being started.

The statement said the government is prioritising PNG rollout to households, commercial establishments and institutions, extending a national expansion drive to end-June and directing city gas distributors to fast-track connections, including for hostels, community kitchens and educational facilities.

All refineries, it said, are operating at high capacity with adequate inventories, while stocks of petrol and diesel remain sufficient nationwide.