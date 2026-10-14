ETV Bharat / bharat

Marked Unsafe: Buildings Are Listed As Dangerous. Why Are People Still Living Inside?

Jaipur: Eight rooms, eight tenant families and a haveli whose damaged walls and roofs receive makeshift repairs whenever another portion breaks. Near Jaipur’s Subhash Chowk, the old Khawas Ji haveli offers a disturbing answer to a question that returns after every building collapse: when the danger is visible, why do people continue to live beneath it?

The collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, brought that danger into national focus. But the conditions that leave people exposed to unsafe buildings extend far beyond one neighbourhood or city.

ETV Bharat’s series, 'Marked Unsafe', examines dilapidated buildings across Indian cities and the gap between identifying a threat and protecting those living or working inside. Its findings raise uncomfortable questions about municipal enforcement, unaffordable repairs, prolonged tenancy disputes and the availability of safe alternative accommodation.

After a collapse, inquiries are ordered, notices issued, and action promised. The urgency often fades before the underlying conditions are addressed. Families remain under damaged roofs, while decisions move through administrative files. How many buildings across our cities carry the conditions for another Satya Niketan - and how many remain occupied despite the danger being known?

Infographics for unsafe buildings in India (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur: Heritage Under Strain

In Jaipur, centuries-old havelis are part of the city’s identity. Behind their historic facades, however, neglected walls and roofs have left families living under the fear of collapse. Visits to Subhash Chowk, Khawas Ji Ka Rasta, Purani Basti and Chandpol revealed buildings in serious disrepair.

The old Khawas Ji haveli dates to the founding of Jaipur. Babulal Sankhla, who owns a portion of it, has lived there for 50 years. He said that whenever a section of a wall or roof breaks, he pays for makeshift repairs. Restoring the entire haveli would cost several lakh rupees, which he cannot afford.

The property now has three owners, one of whom has moved to a newer house in Jagatpura. Differences among the owners have made coordinated restoration difficult. Eight families occupy its eight rented rooms.

The risks are no less for migrant workers whose earnings leave them with few housing choices. Like Bulti Dey, who came to Jaipur from West Bengal in search of work and has been staying in a dilapidated house since 2021. She said the ageing structure brings fresh problems regularly, sometimes lime plaster falls while at others, she feels the building shaking.

Accidents in the surrounding area have worsened her fear. Yet the need to remain near work and the relatively low rent keep her there. She cannot even imagine moving out since it will add additional expense in the face of an already limited income.

Municipal records acknowledge the wider problem. Lists of damaged and dilapidated buildings cover densely populated areas including Chandpol, Subhash Chowk, Kishanpol Bazaar, Ramganj, Johari Bazaar, Chaura Rasta, Purani Basti, Station Road and Brahmpuri. Even the historic Maharaja School building at Chhoti Chaupar appears on the list.

Last year, the municipal corporation demolished about 17 old havelis, including structures in Ghee Walon Ka Rasta and the old Modi Bhawan in Khejron Ka Rasta. Buildings in these localities would have been part of a legacy and thus preserved, but deterioration reached the point where demolition became necessary.

Infographics for unsafe buildings in India (ETV Bharat)

Hawa Mahal-Amer zone deputy commissioner Santlal Makkar said 46 dilapidated buildings had been identified in his zone and notices issued.

Anshul Jain, junior engineer in the Kishanpol zone, said 49 dilapidated buildings had been identified there. Most were occupied by tenants from other states. He also added that disputes between owners and tenants prevented repairs, while action was being taken to vacate the most dangerous buildings.

Delhi: Enforcement Figures And The Human Toll

The Satya Niketan tragedy brought renewed scrutiny to unsafe buildings and unauthorised construction in the national capital. But the cumulative enforcement figures cited in its aftermath include action undertaken well before the collapse.

MCD data reported on September 8 records demolition action against 1,007 properties and the sealing of 471 others between June 1 and September 8, 2026. During this period, the corporation issued 753 demolition orders, 1,551 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 714 show-cause notices for sealing.

Of the demolition orders, 687 were issued between June 1 and August 31, while another 66 were issued between September 1 and 8.

The casualty figures underline the stakes. NCRB’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024 report records 42 deaths and 44 injuries in 42 structure-collapse cases in Delhi UT. Within that total, residential-building collapses accounted for 25 cases and 30 deaths.

These records establish the human cost of structural failures. Enforcement totals, however, leave another question unanswered: how many unsafe buildings remain occupied, and what protection has been arranged for the people inside?

Raipur: A Survey Identifies 148 Dangerous Buildings

In Chhattisgarh’s capital, a municipal survey identified 148 dilapidated and dangerous buildings across Raipur. Zone 4 accounted for 51 buildings, the highest number.

Infographics for unsafe buildings in India (ETV Bharat)

The survey recorded another 24 in Zone 2, 20 in Zone 5, 13 in Zone 6 and 12 in Zone 3. Zone 7 had 11, Zone 1 had 10, Zone 9 had four and Zone 10 had three. None was recorded in Zone 8.

The survey establishes where the danger lies. But it is important to see whether the next test is repairs, evacuation or demolition before a collapse and what arrangements are made for affected occupants.

Mumbai: Homes, Hospitals And Cinemas On The List

In Mumbai and its suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has classified 141 buildings as extremely dangerous this year. The survey was undertaken ahead of the monsoon to identify buildings vulnerable to collapse. Occupants were alerted and asked to take immediate safety measures.

The reporting also cites a list of 86 severely dilapidated buildings requiring immediate evacuation, based on records dated April 30, 2026. It includes residential buildings, cinemas and hospitals in areas like Colaba, Fort, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri, Kurla and Ghatkopar.

Bandra-Khar and Andheri-Vile Parle account for the largest concentrations on this list. The presence of hospitals and cinemas shows that the risk extends beyond tenants to patients, staff and visitors.

Patna: Student Housing Without Assured Safety

In Patna, where students arrive in large numbers to prepare for examinations, the safety of rented accommodation raises another set of concerns.

As per Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), there are about 6,383 coaching institutions across Bihar, including 1,256 in Patna. The city’s lodge and hostel business is estimated to generate Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore annually. Yet the scale of that business offers no assurance of minimum safety standards.

PMC records list more than 3,000 registered hostels across five zones. Bankipur accounts for 1,959, followed by Patliputra with 743, Kankarbagh with 172, Nutan Rajdhani with 149 and Azimabad with 12.

In Bankipur’s Naya Tola, Kadamkuan and Khazanchi Road, narrow lanes severely restrict access for ambulances and fire engines. A building emergency in these neighbourhoods could therefore be compounded by difficulty reaching those trapped or injured.