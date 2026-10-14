Marked Unsafe: Buildings Are Listed As Dangerous. Why Are People Still Living Inside?
An ETV Bharat investigation finds families trapped in dangerous buildings across Indian cities, where repair costs, tenancy disputes and delayed action leave lives exposed.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 9:01 AM IST
Jaipur: Eight rooms, eight tenant families and a haveli whose damaged walls and roofs receive makeshift repairs whenever another portion breaks. Near Jaipur’s Subhash Chowk, the old Khawas Ji haveli offers a disturbing answer to a question that returns after every building collapse: when the danger is visible, why do people continue to live beneath it?
The collapse of a five-storey building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan, which killed seven people, brought that danger into national focus. But the conditions that leave people exposed to unsafe buildings extend far beyond one neighbourhood or city.
ETV Bharat’s series, 'Marked Unsafe', examines dilapidated buildings across Indian cities and the gap between identifying a threat and protecting those living or working inside. Its findings raise uncomfortable questions about municipal enforcement, unaffordable repairs, prolonged tenancy disputes and the availability of safe alternative accommodation.
After a collapse, inquiries are ordered, notices issued, and action promised. The urgency often fades before the underlying conditions are addressed. Families remain under damaged roofs, while decisions move through administrative files. How many buildings across our cities carry the conditions for another Satya Niketan - and how many remain occupied despite the danger being known?
Jaipur: Heritage Under Strain
In Jaipur, centuries-old havelis are part of the city’s identity. Behind their historic facades, however, neglected walls and roofs have left families living under the fear of collapse. Visits to Subhash Chowk, Khawas Ji Ka Rasta, Purani Basti and Chandpol revealed buildings in serious disrepair.
The old Khawas Ji haveli dates to the founding of Jaipur. Babulal Sankhla, who owns a portion of it, has lived there for 50 years. He said that whenever a section of a wall or roof breaks, he pays for makeshift repairs. Restoring the entire haveli would cost several lakh rupees, which he cannot afford.
The property now has three owners, one of whom has moved to a newer house in Jagatpura. Differences among the owners have made coordinated restoration difficult. Eight families occupy its eight rented rooms.
The risks are no less for migrant workers whose earnings leave them with few housing choices. Like Bulti Dey, who came to Jaipur from West Bengal in search of work and has been staying in a dilapidated house since 2021. She said the ageing structure brings fresh problems regularly, sometimes lime plaster falls while at others, she feels the building shaking.
Accidents in the surrounding area have worsened her fear. Yet the need to remain near work and the relatively low rent keep her there. She cannot even imagine moving out since it will add additional expense in the face of an already limited income.
Municipal records acknowledge the wider problem. Lists of damaged and dilapidated buildings cover densely populated areas including Chandpol, Subhash Chowk, Kishanpol Bazaar, Ramganj, Johari Bazaar, Chaura Rasta, Purani Basti, Station Road and Brahmpuri. Even the historic Maharaja School building at Chhoti Chaupar appears on the list.
Last year, the municipal corporation demolished about 17 old havelis, including structures in Ghee Walon Ka Rasta and the old Modi Bhawan in Khejron Ka Rasta. Buildings in these localities would have been part of a legacy and thus preserved, but deterioration reached the point where demolition became necessary.
Hawa Mahal-Amer zone deputy commissioner Santlal Makkar said 46 dilapidated buildings had been identified in his zone and notices issued.
Anshul Jain, junior engineer in the Kishanpol zone, said 49 dilapidated buildings had been identified there. Most were occupied by tenants from other states. He also added that disputes between owners and tenants prevented repairs, while action was being taken to vacate the most dangerous buildings.
Delhi: Enforcement Figures And The Human Toll
The Satya Niketan tragedy brought renewed scrutiny to unsafe buildings and unauthorised construction in the national capital. But the cumulative enforcement figures cited in its aftermath include action undertaken well before the collapse.
MCD data reported on September 8 records demolition action against 1,007 properties and the sealing of 471 others between June 1 and September 8, 2026. During this period, the corporation issued 753 demolition orders, 1,551 show-cause notices for unauthorised construction and 714 show-cause notices for sealing.
Of the demolition orders, 687 were issued between June 1 and August 31, while another 66 were issued between September 1 and 8.
The casualty figures underline the stakes. NCRB’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024 report records 42 deaths and 44 injuries in 42 structure-collapse cases in Delhi UT. Within that total, residential-building collapses accounted for 25 cases and 30 deaths.
These records establish the human cost of structural failures. Enforcement totals, however, leave another question unanswered: how many unsafe buildings remain occupied, and what protection has been arranged for the people inside?
Raipur: A Survey Identifies 148 Dangerous Buildings
In Chhattisgarh’s capital, a municipal survey identified 148 dilapidated and dangerous buildings across Raipur. Zone 4 accounted for 51 buildings, the highest number.
The survey recorded another 24 in Zone 2, 20 in Zone 5, 13 in Zone 6 and 12 in Zone 3. Zone 7 had 11, Zone 1 had 10, Zone 9 had four and Zone 10 had three. None was recorded in Zone 8.
The survey establishes where the danger lies. But it is important to see whether the next test is repairs, evacuation or demolition before a collapse and what arrangements are made for affected occupants.
Mumbai: Homes, Hospitals And Cinemas On The List
In Mumbai and its suburbs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has classified 141 buildings as extremely dangerous this year. The survey was undertaken ahead of the monsoon to identify buildings vulnerable to collapse. Occupants were alerted and asked to take immediate safety measures.
The reporting also cites a list of 86 severely dilapidated buildings requiring immediate evacuation, based on records dated April 30, 2026. It includes residential buildings, cinemas and hospitals in areas like Colaba, Fort, Bandra, Santacruz, Andheri, Kurla and Ghatkopar.
Bandra-Khar and Andheri-Vile Parle account for the largest concentrations on this list. The presence of hospitals and cinemas shows that the risk extends beyond tenants to patients, staff and visitors.
Patna: Student Housing Without Assured Safety
In Patna, where students arrive in large numbers to prepare for examinations, the safety of rented accommodation raises another set of concerns.
As per Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC), there are about 6,383 coaching institutions across Bihar, including 1,256 in Patna. The city’s lodge and hostel business is estimated to generate Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,000 crore annually. Yet the scale of that business offers no assurance of minimum safety standards.
PMC records list more than 3,000 registered hostels across five zones. Bankipur accounts for 1,959, followed by Patliputra with 743, Kankarbagh with 172, Nutan Rajdhani with 149 and Azimabad with 12.
In Bankipur’s Naya Tola, Kadamkuan and Khazanchi Road, narrow lanes severely restrict access for ambulances and fire engines. A building emergency in these neighbourhoods could therefore be compounded by difficulty reaching those trapped or injured.
There are more than 400 large hostels across Bihar operating without registration. These establishments reportedly lack fire department no-objection certificates and electrical safety certification. In some cases, three or four additional floors have allegedly been constructed without authorisation above old, dilapidated buildings.
Though police and administrative officials visit these places and question the unsafe establishments, they continue to operate.
Outside Patna, the registration figures are equally troubling. In Purnia, only 17 of 47 private hostels are registered. In Bhagalpur, none of the 73 private hostels is registered. In Gayaji, only one or two of 10 private hostels fall within the registered category.
Dehradun: Eight Dangerous Buildings Remain Occupied
In Dehradun, municipal authorities and heritage organisations have begun a joint exercise under the directions of district magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan.
A preliminary survey identified about 200 heritage sites, including Astley Hall, the Clock Tower and the historic LIC building on Chakrata Road. Several buildings have become vulnerable because of inadequate maintenance and pressure from commercial use. Identification as a heritage site, however, does not itself mean a structure has been declared dangerous.
Separately, the municipal corporation identified 21 highly vulnerable and dangerous buildings in areas including Arhat Bazaar, Dhamawala, Chukkhuwala and Rajpur Road. Eight remain occupied because of legal complications.
Under the “Historic City Series-2026” initiative, dilapidated structures are being examined. The district tourism development officer has been assigned to prepare detailed project reports for their safe conservation.
For those still living inside the eight buildings, the immediate issue is how protection will be ensured while legal proceedings and conservation plans continue.
Kolkata: Tenancy Disputes And Decades Of Neglect
Kolkata’s dangerous buildings reveal how prolonged disputes can obstruct maintenance and evacuation. More than 4,000 dangerous buildings have been identified in the city. In its northern and central neighbourhoods, roughly 2,700 to 2,900 buildings are more than a century old.
In several properties, disputes between landlords and tenants have continued for decades. Some tenants still pay rents of Rs 50 to Rs 100 a month under longstanding rental arrangements. Owners are reluctant to fund repairs, while tenants fear that vacating the premises could jeopardise their possession.
Claims of changes to municipal rules during the previous board’s tenure have not resolved the problems. Even the ancestral home of former Kolkata mayor Gobinda Chandra Dey has deteriorated amid a legal dispute.
Gujarat: The Risk Reaches A Government Hospital
NCRB’s 2024 report records 118 deaths from structure collapses in Gujarat during the year. In Ahmedabad’s old neighbourhoods, buildings between 100 and 200 years old remain in dangerously deteriorated condition. A recent collapse in Laxminarayan Ni Pol killed a woman beneath the debris.
The problem also affects public infrastructure. The original building of the government-run Shardaben Hospital, constructed in 1959, has deteriorated to the point that emergency services there had to be stopped and departments shifted elsewhere.
In Rajkot, the municipal corporation’s official pre-monsoon survey in 2025 led to notices for 3,016 dilapidated and dangerous properties. Of these, 2,408 were in the West Zone.
The properties included buildings in Gokuldham and government housing schemes, where thousands of low-income families face the consequences of deteriorating structures.
In Junagadh, 537 historic and old buildings were found to be dilapidated. Authorities demolished 51 properties considered extremely dangerous after repairs could not be carried out.
Kozhikode: A Fatal Collapse And An Unsafe Market
In Kozhikode, Kerala, part of a government building collapsed in February 2026, killing four workers. An engineering audit by the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode, subsequently declared the more than six-decade-old Palayam Market complex unsafe and recommended its immediate demolition.
Following the assessment, the municipal corporation placed eight major buildings it owns on a list for immediate demolition. Private buildings present additional difficulties. As in Jaipur and Kolkata, disputes between owners and tenants, ongoing litigation and court stay orders obstruct the evacuation of dangerous structures between 50 and 100 years old.
Gaps were found in the administration’s records of unsafe private buildings. While technical assessments were being undertaken after serious incidents, a consistent preventive system was missing.
The National Toll: Homes Bear The Largest Share
NCRB’s Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024 report records 1,435 structure-collapse cases, 1,525 deaths and 151 injuries nationwide. Residential buildings accounted for 922 cases and 988 deaths, nearly two-thirds of the total fatalities. Official or commercial building collapses claimed another 59 lives.
The broader category also includes dams, bridges and other structures. Its total cannot therefore be attributed exclusively to dilapidated buildings.
For 2024, the state figures record 224 structure-collapse deaths in Uttar Pradesh, 223 in Maharashtra, 179 in Madhya Pradesh, 131 in Rajasthan and 123 in Jharkhand.
The concentration of deaths in residential buildings places the safety of people’s homes at the centre of the issue. A damaged roof may be visible long before it falls. What matters is whether that warning leads to intervention while there is still time.
Safety Before Compensation
Across the cities examined, three problems recur. Owners struggle with the cost of major repairs or fail to undertake them. Tenants, migrant workers and students cannot easily afford to move. Authorities identify dangerous buildings, but legal disputes, delayed enforcement and inadequate arrangements for displaced occupants leave people exposed.
The predicament is particularly stark where a building has already been declared dangerous. Its occupants know the threat. The administration knows the threat. Yet nothing changes.
Demolition notices alone cannot answer where a tenant family will sleep, where students will find affordable accommodation or how a hospital will safely continue its services. Preservation plans cannot protect occupants unless immediate structural risks are addressed.
After a collapse, governments announce compensation and order inquiries. Before the next one, they must answer a harder question - what has actually been done to protect the people still living and working inside buildings already known to be dangerous?