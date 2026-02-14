ETV Bharat / bharat

India raises its commitment to climate action to 5.6% of GDP: FM Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman being welcomed on her arrival at Munich International Airport, in Munich on Saturday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India has hiked spending on climate action in the last six years to 5.6 per cent of GDP, demonstrating the country's pursuit of meeting nationally determined goals on curbing carbon emission.

Participating in a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, she said India has increased its commitment to climate action.

"Six years ago, we were spending approximately 3.7 per cent of our GDP on climate action. Today, that figure is close to 5.6 per cent. We have invested the funds. We are not waiting for financing and technology to come from elsewhere but they must come," she said.

She further said that India will continue to invest in renewable energy, and we have been steadily building on that commitment.

Carbon capture strategies have been funded in the Union Budget 2026-27 so that they can be implemented across the country, she said, adding that they are being incentivised.