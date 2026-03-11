ETV Bharat / bharat

India Proposes Stricter Oversight For Foreign Airlines Under New DGCA Guidelines

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has invited comments from stakeholders on the proposed amendments to the ‘Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC)'. Issued in 2020, the framework outlines the procedural and regulatory requirements for foreign carriers seeking operating authorisation in India.

Once passed, the revision will mean more oversight for India over the foreign airlines operating here. Under the Bilateral Air Services Agreements, the scheduled operations are to and from India; each party has the right to designate an airline or airlines to operate the agreed services on specified routes and to withdraw or alter those designations.

“Such designations will be made in writing and transmitted to the other party through diplomatic channels and will identify whether the airline is authorised to conduct the type of air services sought to be operated", as per DGCA.

According to the authority, these agreements further provide that upon receipt of such designation and application from the designated airlines of a foreign country in the form and manner prescribed for the purpose, the aeronautical authority of India will grant the appropriate operating authorisation. This is provided that substantial ownership and effective control of that airline are vested in the party designating the airline or its nationals.

Additionally, the designated airline must be qualified to meet the conditions prescribed under the laws and regulations normally applied to the operation of international air services, and the party designating the airline must maintain and administer the standards about safety and aviation security outlined in the bilateral Air Services Agreement.

To ensure compliance with the provisions of the respective bilateral Air Services Agreement by the airline designated to operate scheduled international air services to and from India, the following requirements are laid down.

Designation of airline