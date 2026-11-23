ETV Bharat / bharat

India Proposes SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum Be Held Biennially

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila, in New Delhi on Friday, November 20, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: India, which hosted the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum here, has proposed that such a dialogue be held biennially at a place to be decided by the member states of the grouping.

The proposal is mentioned in the 'Indraprastha Communique' -- an outcome document of the just-concluded forum. Adopted by the Forum on Sunday, it calls for protection of cultural heritage, including from illicit trafficking, and "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice".

The three-day event on November 20-22 at the Purana Qila was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of delegates from SCO member countries, including Pakistan's federal minister Musadik Malik. The Communique is named after the ancient moniker of the region where the Purana Qila is situated.

"Proposal of India is to hold the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to meet once every two years at a place to be decided by the SCO Member States at respective SCO Summits," it says.

Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal on Sunday read out the Communique at the closing session, following which delegates were taken to the Red Fort, where they visited a museum, housed in a British-era building of the 1860s, which tells the story of the iconic fort complex built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

At a press interaction held at the venue, shortly before the closure of the session, Aggarwal shared the finer points of the Communique, in which culture has been recognised as a "vital bridge of friendship and good-neighbourliness among the nations", and an important dimension of cooperation envisaged under the SCO Charter.

The Communique begins with a text: "Member States and Dialogue Partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), assembled at ‘Purana Qila’ in New Delhi for the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, having held harmonious, constructive and meaningful deliberations".

Asked if there was concurrence of all members, the secretary said that it is "not exactly a negotiated document; it is an outcome document, which is an outcome of this Forum and lays a "roadmap for future course of action". The next SCO summit is to be hosted in Pakistan, under its current presidency of the grouping.